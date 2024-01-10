Michael Rapaport: Nobody said anything about hostages at Golden Globes

American actor and outspoken Israel supporter Michael Rapaport slammed his fellow actors for what he called their total silence at the Golden Globes on Sunday about the plight of the hostages being held by Hamas.

The actor, who spent a week in Israel last month and appeared in a skit on the satiric series Eretz Nehederet, has been one of the most vocal critics on social media during the war of anti-Israel protests and commentary.

"Not one person said one thing"

“I’m embarrassed that not one person said one thing, unless I’m mistaken at the Golden Globes the other night, about the 133 hostages that were kidnapped in broad daylight from Israel on October 7th,” said Rapaport in a social media video post on Tuesday.

“All that billion-dollar Barbie feminism and all these young conscious actors and actresses and there’s [the] hostages that are the exact same age as them. And not one actor, not one director, not one producer, not one comedian.... actors, artists are known to speak out speak, speak out about everything. And not one person said a word. I’m not naming names because nobody said anything.”

Rapaport, who’s appeared in dozens of films and TV series, and had a short run in the hit 90's show, "Friends" as character Phoebe’s policeman boyfriend Gary, apologized to Israel, to the hostages and their families for the silence of his fellow actors. “We should be ashamed of ourselves.” Signs for the Golden Globes. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

In the lead-up to the awards ceremony Sunday night, advocates for the hostages worked to supply attendees with yellow ribbon pins to affix to their red-carpet garb. The Bring Them Home movement, which advocates for the Israelis held in Gaza, is distributing the pins as part of its effort to keep the hostages in public view.

Stars on the red carpet were largely not wearing the ribbons on Sunday night, although a handful bore them, including the Succession star J. Smith-Cameron, Jesse Sisgold, president of Skydance Media, and Jon Weinbach, writer of Air, a movie up for Best Comedy. Notably not wearing a ribbon was Israeli-born Natalie Portman.