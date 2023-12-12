Michael Rapaport visits Israel, to appear on ‘Eretz Nehederet’

American actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, an outspoken voice of support for Israel in the US, landed in Israel early Tuesday morning, where he headed straight for Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, and followed this visit by taping an appearance on Eretz Nehederet (Wonderful Country), Israel’s premiere comedy show.

As he walked around the Hostage Square, the place where families and friends of those taken hostage by Hamas on October 7 have created various exhibits to publicize their plight, he posted video on his Instagram account, saying, “You know what’s crazy, if it were anywhere else in the world, it would be vandalized, which is so f**king ridiculous that all these posters and all this . . . people would rip this down. And the poster ripping . .. at the end of the day, it’s such a slap in the face , it’s so embarrassing, especially in my city of New York, it’s embarrassing that people have been doing that. . . Literally, this would get torn to shreds.”

Heading to the Keshet studios in Herzliya, he taped an appearance on Eretz Nehederet in a skit with the comedy show’s regulars Alma Zack, Liat Harlev, and Yuval Semo, and conferred with one of the show’s creators, Muli Segev. The episode of Eretz Nehederet will air after the news on Keshet 12 on Tuesday night.

A long-time supporter of Israel, Rapaport has become especially vocal since the massacre that started the war with Gaza. Speaking at a rally in Washington last month, he called for the hostages to be freed and said, “I’ve never felt this prideful to be Jewish in my life. It’s been a crazy time, but Jewish people around the world, we have seen it all and we have heard it all. Israel is not going anywhere.”