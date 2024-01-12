NEW YORK - Hila Rotem looked like any other teenage girl in New York.

The 13-year-old had on green cargo pants and black and white Nike Dunks. She wore a black NorthFace puffer coat and a black beanie hat embroidered with "bring them home now."

But Rotem is not like every teen. She's the first released Israeli hostage to travel to New York.

She stood on stage Friday morning at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza, adjacent to the United Nations Headquarters, almost a month and a half after Hamas released her on November 25. Hila's mother, Raaya, was released days later on November 29.

Saturday will mark 100 days since Hila, Raaya, and almost 240 other people were kidnapped from southern Israel.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, the grassroots group representing families of hostages internationally, organized Friday's demonstration as the first of many events this weekend to recognize the 100 days since October 7. Families of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza protest for their release near the Israeli border with Gaza, January 11, 2024. (credit: FLASH90)

According to the IDF, 136 hostages are still in the Gaza Strip, and it might take months to get them out, The Post reported this week.

Efforts to free remaining hostages

"I came here to ask the whole world, please bring them home," Rotem said.

New York leaders attended Friday's rally to reiterate their support for Israel and efforts to release the remaining hostages.

New York City Comptroller Brad Lander told The Post he's spent a lot of time talking to hostage family members over the past 100 days.

"I've prayed every day they would be home and I never would have imagined here we would be, 100 days of captivity later," Lander said. "So I'm just crying out to bring them home.

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer told the crowd how he was the first official to go to Israel after the attack and meet with family members of hostages.

"I have had no higher priority than bringing the hostages home," Schumer said. "We will persist, and persist, and persist until we succeed and every hostage is home."

New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul asked why more people across the world are not demanding the freedom of the remaining hostages.

"Where's the outrage? Where's the daily progress?" Hochul said. "I have one message I want to drive home. I want the rest of the world to start saying the same thing: not one day longer."

Several other hostage family members addressed the crowd, as well as Rabbis and community leaders who led prayers and songs.

People in the crowd wore hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts and pins with names and pictures of the hostages. People wore tags with the number "100."

The rally ended with the hostage families together on stage, singing "Hatikvah."

In Times Square from Friday through Saturday, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum will be displaying the giant hour glass that was on display in Tel Aviv's HaBima Square.

Run For Their Lives Manhattan will also be holding an event on Sunday in Central Park with hostage families.