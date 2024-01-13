Jewish American comedian Gianmarco Soresi has gone viral after an impromptu realization during a comedy show when his American Sign Language translator signed the word for ‘Nazi.’

The translator imitated Hitler’s mustache with two fingers placed on her upper lip while her other hand did a reduced ‘sieg heil’ gesture, something commonly practiced in Nazi Germany.

The post has now gained over 400,000 likes, and shared more than 6000 times from TikTok alone.

Who is Gianmarco Soresi?

The comedian has appeared on several popular shows and channels, according to his website, including NPR, Esquire, The Atlantic, Buzzfeed, ABC News, and many more. He’s performed stand-up on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Comedy Central, Don’t Tell, and The Real Housewives of New York, and was selected as a JFL New Face in 2022.

Born in 1998 in Maryland USA to a Jewish mother and Italian father, he grew to describe himself as a “cultural Jew.” A person walks past a show venue of stand-up comedy company Xiaoguo Culture Media Co that has closed its business, in Beijing, China May 19, 2023. (credit: TINGSHU WANG/REUTERS)

In one X post authored by the comedian, he wrote "I wasn't raised religiously but when I was a kid I asked my mom what she thought happened when you die and she said "there's gotta be something better than this s***" so there were definitely Jewish underpinnings"

The comedian has reshared a number of posts condemning Israel’s military actions in Gaza. In one post shared by the comedian, on Friday, the author wrote “S*** like this is very dangerous. The implication that all Jewish people support Israel’s indefensible actions just because we are Jewish. As we scream that we are people not a country and we are not a monolith. Do not speak for them & do not speak for me.” The post was made in response to a Zionist account sending love to South African Jews in light of the case launched by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice.