God made man. God made woman. God also made bags under our eyes and crow’s feet.

The use of eye creams can be traced back as far as 200 BCE. In 2018, an archaeological excavation in Aizanoi, Turkey, uncovered the tomb of what appeared to be a Roman soldier who was buried along with what they believed to be a jar of eye cream. The cream, according to researchers, likely contained a plant from the same family as goji berries, which are known today to be rich in Vitamin A – exactly what people with dry eyes are lacking.

The products on the market today are a bit more advanced, but still, it’s impressive to see how much humanity knew to care for the skin, even then.

While some eye creams today do target dryness of the skin, the vast majority are meant to combat wrinkles, and some are geared toward eliminating bags under the eyes, rendering a more well-rested appearance. After testing a varied set of eye creams, I have chosen the following five due to their texture, initial feel, post-sleep feel, and impact on the skin within a 24-hour period.

While eye cream can be a miracle worker, make sure to get a good night’s sleep to keep a youthful look to your eyes! The top eye creams of 2024. (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

Best overall: Hava Zingboim Prophecy Eye Wrinkle Reduction Cream

NIS 495 | 30 ml.

I am a (new and now) big fan of this skincare brand. Hava Zingboim has been working with Israeli scientists for years, perfecting formulas, and with this eye cream it certainly shows. While the price tag is an initial shock, it is a definite bang for your buck. The cream has a thick, luscious texture; and if it didn’t feel good enough going on (it did), it felt even better after a day. havazingboim.co.il/ Advertisement

Best high-end: La Prairie Skin Caviar Luxe Eye Cream

NIS 1,950 | 20 ml.

There is nothing quite like a nearly NIS 2,000 eye cream to make you feel bougie – and if it weren’t for the fact that this product is divine, I’d be horrified. As a matter of fact, La Prairie scored topnotch with me. The entire Skin Caviar line has an exclusive ingredient belonging to the brand called cellular complex, which is meant to give “sharp life and energy for younger-looking skin.” It really does just that. The cream feels thick and rich, and the following day the skin was both tightened and moisturized – something you don’t often find in a single product. beyondskin.co.il/

Best budget: Michal Soaps Active Eye Cream with Madonna Lily and Baobab

NIS 75 | 15 ml.

For anyone who doesn’t know this brand, it’s my pleasure to introduce it to you. Michal Soaps is an all-natural skincare and cosmetics line that, unlike others of the same genus, has affordable pricing. Not only was the eye cream affordable, but it was great to use as well. A droplet of cream goes a long way with this one, and the payoff is a lovely tightened and well-moisturized effect. sabonmichal.co.il/

Best for anti-fatigue: Yves Rocher Elixir Botanique Radiance Anti-Fatigue Eye Roll-On

NIS 189 | 15 ml.

Yves Rocher’s anti-fatigue eye care is an absolute winner. The formula is pleasantly lightweight, and the roll-on is a unique and cool application. The next day, the tightening effect, especially in the under-eye, is definitively present. There is nothing quite like an Yves Rocher packaging, too, but that’s just an added bonus. www.yvesrocher.co.il/

Best for anti-wrinkle: Juvena Epigen Lifting Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream & Lash Care

NIS 240 | 20 ml.

Juvena’s eye cream is a very enjoyable formula. Not too heavy, not too light. Applying it feels comfortable on the skin, and the sensation the following day is mild and enjoyable. The firming and tightening effect around the eyes comes from the company’s unique SkinNova SC technology, and the cream even boasts lash thickening and lengthening capabilities. beyondskin.co.il/