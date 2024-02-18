Forget Valentine's Day? Here are some perfect last minute gifts

What to buy if you forgot a Valentine's Day gift

Shiseido is launching a specially colorful lipstick collection with 15 vibrant shades – TECHNOSATIN GEL LIPSTICK. This is an extremely comfortable lipstick to use, with a weightless formula using Stretch-Flex technology that provides bold color and moisture throughout the day. The lipsticks come in a satin finish with a subtle shine and full coverage.

Estimated price: NIS 160. Shiseido (credit: PR)

DE KAS PARIS, the candle and perfume brand, is launching a limited edition collection for Valentine's Day. The collection aims to create a romantic atmosphere, special moments, and unforgettable experiences. Whether you are planning a romantic dinner or a surprise date, candles are the perfect addition to any special moment.

Estimated price: NIS 100-2,000. DE KAS PARIA (credit: PR)

Luxury brand Carolina Herrera introduces a new fragrance for women: 212 VIP Rosé Elixir. A floral fruity scent that bursts with youthful joy, liberation, sensuality, and femininity. The fragrance follows the classic perfume but with a modern and more intense twist. The top notes reveal a burst of blackcurrant buds, spiced with notes of mandarin and lychee.

Estimated price: NIS 465. Carolina Herrera 212 VIP (credit: PR)

A collaboration between L'Occitane, the beauty and fragrance brand, and the cocktail company Spicehouse, in a limited edition Valentine's package: Whether you are celebrating new beginnings or years of love, before you is the ultimate symphony of romance where all the senses are pampered.

The couples' date packages will take you on a journey to the magical nature of southern France, from the velvety touch of L'Occitane's finest and most beloved beauty products, to the tempting taste and aroma of Spicehouse cocktails.

Estimated price: NIS 269-500.

Laline, the international body care and home products chain, launched their "Wild Flowers" collection inspired by the romantic world of flowers with the scent of roses, in anticipation of Valentine's Day. The collection is designed in soft neutral shades with illustrations of flowers in bold shades of pink, red, and green. The products in the Wild Flowers collection include body cream, hand cream, body and hair mist, body and bath foam, and body scrub.

The collection also includes lifestyle products such as glass candles, fragrance diffusers, scented paper, designed shower bags, and gift boxes.

Estimated price: NIS 19.90-129.90.

L'Occitan in collaboration with Spicehouse (credit: ASSAF KARLA) Lalin - Valentine box (credit: vipdesigm)

The Italian cosmetics brand PUPA presents its Valentine's Day collection with a new line of glossy lipsticks combined with a lip contour pencil in one product. The lipstick has a shiny and creamy texture, pleasant to the touch, with a new formula that includes wax and nourishing oils, combined with a high percentage of pure pigments for optimal color from the first application.

Estimated price: NIS 89. PUPA VAMP CREAMY (credit: PR)

"Yeqev Barqan" presents for Valentine's Day – "Valentine's: Columbar," from the boutique series BETA in the 2023 vintage, will conquer your heart with a wonderful tropical aroma and perfectly accompany a full evening of love and unforgettable moments.

Estimated price: NIS 80. Barkan - Colomber wine (credit: PR)

The Max Brenner chain is celebrating Valentine's Day by launching a special limited edition package: "LOVE STORY BOX," the iconic suitcase of Max Brenner with a romantic design. The LOVE STORY BOX package includes: nougat cream and cocoa powder, milk chocolate cubes filled with nougat and Chinese pecan pieces, milk chocolate cubes filled with peanut butter and roasted peanuts pieces, and more.

Estimated price: NIS 219. Max Brenner - Lovebox case (credit: DANNY GOLAN)

TUMI, the international travel and lifestyle brand, which has established itself among travelers around the world, announces for the first time in Israel the launch of the "KINETIC" perfume – a refreshing scent designed for a man who moves forward driven by his devotion to innovation and passion for life.

Estimated price: NIS 499.90. KINETIC perfume for men from TUMI (credit: PR)

Parfois presents the new Valentine's collection with romantic inspiration. The collection features shades from the red color palette. The collection also includes a variety of different fabrics, such as denim, cotton, and satin, with hearts found in every item of the collection. The heart shape symbolizes love in its traditional form as well as in a more abstract form in tops and dresses with sweet cutouts, embroidered pants, and flowing fabric pieces.