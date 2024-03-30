What are the top 5 bronzers of 2024?

I always like to think of my face with blush, but without bronzer, as a balloon. When I’m without blush but with bronzer, however, I look more like a skeleton. The two go hand in hand, and one cannot look good without the other; that’s my take.

Historically, we did not always want to look so tan. Archaeologists have uncovered makeup from multiple points in history that was actually intended to make one look paler, not tanner.

While once pale skin indicated untouched and unblemished faces, today that’s not necessarily taken as a compliment. Many prefer looking tan, sun-soaked, and beachy.

Bronzer provides that look, but it also allows for a more natural, less aggressive contour to accentuate the natural lines of the face. It should be central in every makeup bag.

This week’s products were chosen because they excelled in the following criteria: formula, tone, first look, and end-of-day look. The bronzers mentioned in the article. (credit: Companies mentioned)

Best Overall: MAC

Mineralize Skin Finish BronzerNIS 185

This MAC bronzer is a timeless classic. It comes in a wonderful range of hues, including some particularly flattering cool-toned bronzers. This long-lasting powder has a lightweight formula that builds slowly, so it’s great for a more natural look but can also be built up for a more dramatic effect.maccosmetics.co.il/

Best High-End:

Nars Laguna Bronzing PowderNIS 170

The Nars bronzer does exactly what it’s meant to do: It imitates the natural contours of the face and accentuates it, and I mean that in the best way possible. You don’t need to worry about texture, cakiness, or excess because it applies elegantly.narscosmetics.co.il/

Best Budget:

Flormar Bronzing PowderNIS 59.90

Flormar made a product that knows how to put up a fight. This bronzer appears gorgeous and smooth on the skin and blends wonderfully. The pigment is intense, so either be very light with your brush, blend well, or go for it with that dramatic effect.flormar.co.il/

Best Cream:

Pixi On-the-Glow BronzeNIS 89

If you’re an on-the-go gal, this product is perfect, both on a day-to-day basis and in a pinch. The shape is perfectly narrow enough to press into the hollow of that cheekbone and create a deeper contoured effect, and the application is as easy as pie. The lightweight formula is not an easy snatch when it comes to cream bronzers, either.shop.super-pharm.co.il/

Best Powder:

Clinique True Bronze Pressed Powder BronzerNIS 126

Clinique may just create a cult following with this bronzer. The application is comfortable – not too pigmented, not too light. And the appearance is flattering, especially for round-faced folk who need a bit of a contour to tighten things up.www.clinique.co.il/