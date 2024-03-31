A gem on the Galilee: New hotel opens on the shores of the Kinneret

The David’s Harp Galilee Resort Hotel is the latest gem of the up-and-coming hotel chain.

Overlooking the Kinneret at Capernaum, the NIS 300 million hotel is architecturally designed to appear as if it is growing out of the ground, built in the form of “David’s harp.”

Featuring 276 rooms, including 18 luxurious suites, the hotel has a lobby restaurant, a spacious business lounge, halls of different sizes for events and conferences, meeting rooms for business trips, an amphitheater that will host performances, an infinity pool overlooking the Kinneret – heated in the fall and spring – and a luxurious spa that includes a gym, with running and cycling tracks.

What to do in the area

“David’s Harp Galilee Resort hotel is built in the heart of a historical area packed with stories, touring sites (the Israel National Trail is a few steps away from the hotel), and archaeological sites that surround it as testimony to the presence of entire lives that existed in this area thousands of years ago and are still an inspiration today,” said David’s Harp Galilee Resort CEO Doron Keren. Israelis enjoy the sunset overlooking the Sea of Galilee from the Ofir Lookout Point and Diamond Beach, Golan Heights on February 22, 2024. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Expecting to open in April, the hotel will feature special introductory prices. For more information, go to davidsharphotels.com