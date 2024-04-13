Did you know that the sense of smell is closely linked with memory, probably more so than any of our other senses? Think about it. When someone asks you what the happiest memory you have from your childhood is, how long does it take you to come up with an answer?

And now, if you are asked about the most prominent scents from your childhood, how quickly do you respond? For me, that’s the smell of melted crayons and of rosemary shampoo.

But I digress. The power of scent is exactly why perfume has been around for far longer than many other product.

The most ancient perfumery known thus far was found on the island of Cyprus. In 2004-2005, an Italian archaeological team conducted excavations revealing remnants of a vast factory dating back 4,000 years to the Bronze Age.

The following perfumes were very difficult to select. After all, there are many more perfumes on the market than there are eyeliners or mascaras. Nevertheless, these five came out on top, but not without a good fight. The top 5 perfumes of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned)

The criteria were simple: initial scent and end-of-day scent. I also took care to include the most prominent notes to consider per your tastes. Unlike in previous reviews, I cannot separate these into categories, so the following, in no particular order, are the top five.

Lancôme La Vie Est Belle Rose Extraordinaire

NIS 399 | 100 ml.

Prominent notes: Rose, musk, citrus

The scent is intoxicating, and it lasts exceedingly long. I am not usually a rose fan, but this perfume is a clear exception. At the end of the day, after testing this perfume, I was still actively receiving compliments. Shout out as well to Lancôme’s other perfumes. Excellent range.

Trussardi Pure Jasmine

NIS 279 | 90 ml.

Prominent notes: Jasmine, pistachio, sandalwood, a hint of vanilla

I admit I had not heard of this perfume before testing it, but it is a pleasure knowing it now. Although this perfume is not the longest lasting, it makes up for that with its very potent and pleasing scent, which transitions well from daytime to nighttime.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Blush

NIS 385 | 50 ml

Prominent notes: Floral, vanilla, citrus

First of all, I have never seen a more breathtaking perfume bottle. A pink stiletto – are you kidding me? The fragrance is even better. It’s intoxicating; and as cheesy as this is to say, it smells like love in spring.

Sacara Perfume Collection #12

NIS 59 | 100 ml.

Prominent notes: Bergamot, lemon, and jasmine

Sacara keeps surprising me for the better. The scent is immediately refreshing and light, making it perfect for a spring day. It’s rejuvenating, it’s fresh, and it gets bonus points for its amazing cone spray from a rather simple nozzle.

Giorgio Armani My Way

NIS 389 | 90 ml.

Prominent notes: White floral, citrus, aquatic

This fine combination creates a heady scent that I can only describe as elegant. It’s sexy and young but not juvenile. There’s a delicacy to it that just makes you instinctively dip your head closer.