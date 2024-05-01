Israel’s mass grave controversy - the real problem - analysis

The idea that Israel carried out mass summary executions and covered them up in mass graves is preposterous.

There is not only no evidence connecting Israel to doing so, but the IDF, with all of the criticism, has shown unprecedented openness to international media to see and learn what it is doing in Gaza.

In fact, many of the accusations from global critics have come not only from Palestinian social media reports but straight from IDF public admissions or exposure.

So, actual mass executions or mass graves are not Israel’s real problem with the controversy.

The real problem is that it appears, according to The Jerusalem Post’s findings to date, that Israel and the IDF did not adequately vet and calibrate its policy of searching for kidnapped, killed Israeli hostage bodies in Palestinian graves to a mix of international law and perceptions of acceptable conduct.

Exhuming bodies allowed for certain 'necessities'

Put simply, there is an exception in international law that allows exhuming bodies for certain "necessities," such that Israel could have done so to search for dead Israeli hostages in certain circumstances. However, the IDF did not always make sure either that it was following all of the related nuances to the exception or that it was presenting its following of those nuances to the world in a way that would promote a belief in Israeli good faith. IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, April 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

However, let’s start by explaining why the mass grave claims are demonstrably nonsense.

The IDF has facilitated hundreds of media visits to Gaza, and while only a small number have been on the very front lines in real-time when close combat took place, there has been enough to give a pretty clear account of how Israel has fought the war: the good, the bad, and the gray.

Israel has admitted to a significant number of errors that countries who actually commit atrocities, like Russia, China, or Iran, work hard to deny.

The worst past incidents, such as Israel’s alleged October 17 attack on the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, were proven to be false – that incident, in the end, was proven to be caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket misfire.

Also, when Russia carried out mass executions and dug mass graves in Ukraine, there was always a variety of real-time reports and indicators.

There were also communications intercepts that were picked up of Russians bragging or feeling guilty.

Large incidents like that simply cannot be held down in this modern age.

In contrast, in Gaza, there are clear Palestinian reports that the Palestinians themselves initially dug the graves in question.

The problem, it seems, is that too many bodies were later found in the mass graves after Israeli operations or that sometimes specific bodies said to be buried by themselves next to a specific tree were later reburied in mass graves.

In other words, this means someone added bodies to the graves originally dug by the Palestinians, and part of that someone (it could be a mix of circumstances) could have sometimes been the IDF.

The IDF has not denied this possibility to the Post.

Once again, it does not mean that this third party, which could be a mix of the IDF and other Palestinians, killed the additional bodies.

In fact, the Post has indicators that Israel may very well have added dead Palestinian bodies to the mass graves (or disparate Palestinian groups could have also) after exhuming them to search for Jewish bodies.

But this would mean Israel found and moved dead bodies, not that it killed people, since you cannot kill people who were already dead.

What is the morality, law, or wisdom of reburying exhumed bodies in a different spot?

It seems not fully wrestling with this question properly could be the Israeli error.

If there was specific intelligence, such as a confession by a captured Hamas member, that a specific hostage or group of hostages were reburied in a certain mass grave, there would likely be no international law problem with a targeted exhumation of part of a preexisting mass grave.

But how many bodies are we talking about?

If there were 150 Palestinian bodies buried, Israel was only searching for one hostage’s body, and the intelligence was uncertain, could Israel exhume under those circumstances?

Maybe. But it would already be debatable enough that being smart would include a very clear procedure of what could and could not be done in writing, a legal opinion for someone to examine if they had questions after the fact, and if trying to actually proactively fend off anticipate criticism, a third party observer who could testify afterward about how humane Israel was.

Instead, the IDF issued laconic standard written statements protesting how humane it was, but with no backup whatsoever. Not that the Post has evidence that the IDF was not generally humane, and probably it was, but the IDF left no real paper trail to defend itself from skeptical critics.

The Post has indications that overwhelmed by a variety of fateful war decisions, top IDF and Israeli officials just all agreed that exhuming in such circumstances was legal, moral, and imperative to get back the hostages’ remains.

It seems some general orders were issued about doing exhumations humanely and about avoiding offending Palestinian bodies’ dignity – as in not damaging them – but not much more than that (or if there was more than that, multiple sources have declined to share the details.)

Strangely, it seems that no one very high up was supervising the procedure in the field and ensuring that bodies were buried in the same place from which they were exhumed, as long as it was in the same general area.

A generous explanation might note that after significant battles destroyed a given neighborhood area that the IDF might no longer recognize how the area looked beforehand, and returning things to “the way they were” may not be entirely possible.

But this could be another thing which was admitted to and kept track of, especially with a third party observer, so as to credibly argue afterward that Israel did its best in hard circumstances.

If this mind-blowingly negligent practice was how Israel went about exhuming bodies, it was a glaring blunder simply from the perspective of public relations, perceptions, and integrity, not to mention that, in some cases, there could be some legal violations.

Add to this that the IDF already knew it was accused of destroying cemeteries, according to CNN, in at least 16 different incidents. The IDF has only provided specific explanations of fighting terrorists in some of the destroyed cemeteries, so the IDF and Israel helped create a perfect storm of doubt about its intentions, where it could have laid out evidence and maintained a moral high ground with a laser clear focus on hostages' bodies.

On the issue of hostages' bodies, the IDF has disclosed a few instances where it recovered hostages bodies being hidden buried in the ground, but nothing compared to the number of times it appears the IDF did exhumations.

Should the IDF and Israel have halted or slowed the exhumation practice when it saw that its intelligence was not terribly accurate?

At this point, one of the few ways the IDF may be able to earn or regain credibility regarding this specific saga might be to disclose some of its intelligence failures in this area.

It is embarrassing and can expose some intelligence sources, but it could be worth it at this point to heal some of the wounds that a lack of procedure and openness until now may have caused.

When the IDF exposed its failures in the World Central Kitchen incident, it returned some of the credibility it had lost with the US and other allies.

Israel faces real long-term strategic threats for aspects of how it handled the war: It is way past high time to start being proactive about owning any areas where the IDF was imperfect or clumsy, especially where imperfect can replace critics' accusations of "acting illegally" or "war crimes." And if there were any rogue incidents or individual legal violations, it is better to own up to them sooner rather than later.