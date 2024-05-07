Israel's Eurovision contestant Eden Golan hopes to 'unite by music'

Eden Golan, Israel's contender in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, hopes to unite people through her music when she performs this week in Malmo, Sweden, she said in an interview.

The 68th version of the world's biggest song contest takes place as protests occur in many countries against Israel's military campaign in Gaza triggered by Hamas terrorists' October 7 attack on Israel.

Golan, 20, is competing with the song "Hurricane" which initially went under the name "October Rain."

"I come here to show my voice, to share my love, my gift from God and to hopefully make people feel something and leave a mark in their souls and to unite by music," Golan told Reuters on Monday.

Israel tweaked the song after the European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the competition, took issue with verses from the original submission, which appeared to reference the October 7 attack. Israeli Eurovision contestant Eden Golan is seen rehearsing her song ''Hurricane'' ahead of her semi-finals performance in Malmo, Sweden, on May 3, 2024. (credit: SARAH LOUISE BENNETT/EBU)

Being met with protests

The EBU's decision not to exclude Israel from this year's contest over the war has met protests, and Malmo is bracing for possible unrest during the week, although police have said there have been no concrete threats against the event.

Asked how she feels about the possibility of protests in Malmo, Golan said:

"It's up to the people what to do. They have the right to speak their voice, but I'm focusing on my part, which is giving the best performance and on the good, on the good vibes, the good people."

The competition is hugely popular in Israel and has won four times. Bookmakers rank this year's entry in the top 10.

"It's a super important moment for us, especially this year," Golan said. "I feel honored to have the opportunity to be the voice of my country."

The final takes place on Saturday.