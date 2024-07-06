Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai reveals her lifelong battle with health

Successful singer and Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai revealed the illness she was born with and the symptoms that come with it, which led to her decision to undergo a dramatic weight loss process.

The successful singer made her debut with her new figure about two months ago on the Israeli version of the show Dancing with the Stars.

Shortly after the show, Barzilai spoke about her weight loss process, where she shared that her doctors warned her that if she did not lose weight, she might face fertility issues, along with blood lipid disorders and liver function problems that were discovered.

Barzilai revealed that she suffers from a disease called congenital adrenal hyperplasia. This is one of three forms of a hereditary disorder that affects the function of the adrenal glands located above each kidney that is responsible for producing critical hormones for the body such as cortisol and aldosterone.

The disease is caused by a genetic mutation that partially affects the function of the enzymes responsible for producing these hormones. In the type that Netta has, the symptoms are usually mild, and therefore tend to appear at a relatively later age. The mutations affect an enzyme called 21-hydroxylase and are most common among Ashkenazi Jews, but also among Italians, Yugoslavs, and Hispanics.

The symptoms of the disease vary according to age and severity and include early puberty—early appearance of underarm and pubic hair, rapid growth in childhood but short stature in adulthood, and severe acne. Women may suffer from excessive facial and body hair, menstrual irregularities, and fertility issues. Not all patients will develop all symptoms, and some may be asymptomatic. Netta Barzilai (credit: DANIEL KAMINSKY)

The diagnosis of the illness is done through blood tests that measure hormone levels in the body. The treatment depends on the severity of the symptoms and the patient's age. In mild cases, no treatment is needed, while in other cases, treatment includes steroid hormones that help regulate hormone levels in the body, and anti-male hormone testosterone in women. In cases of fertility issues, treatments are sometimes necessary.

Struggle with weight

In addition to speaking about her illness, Barzilai spoke about dealing with obesity. At the age of 18, Barzilai underwent gastric bypass surgery. This year, following doctors' warnings, she decided to start a significant diet process, resulting in significant weight loss.

Apart from the adrenal gland disease that affects hormonal function, obesity itself also impacts the endocrine system in several ways, the main one being the increase in levels of the female hormone estrogen. Fat tissue produces estrogen, and its excess disrupts the hormonal balance needed for proper ovulation, thus impairing the maturation and release of eggs from the ovaries, on their way to meeting sperm.

Obesity also causes resistance to the hormone insulin, which is responsible for allowing sugar from the blood to enter the body. As a result, there is an overproduction of male sex hormones (androgens) in the ovaries, leading to menstrual irregularities and difficulties in ovulation. Obesity also causes resistance to the hormone leptin, which is also produced by fat cells and regulates appetite and metabolism, disrupting the communication between the brain and the ovaries and interfering with the production of hormones necessary for fertility.

Obesity also increases the risk of developing polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition where the ovaries are enlarged with multiple cysts, causing hormonal imbalances and ovulation issues. This syndrome is one of the most common causes of infertility among women.

Obesity also increases the likelihood of pregnancy complications, such as an increased risk of miscarriages, especially in the first trimester, as well as complications during childbirth such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and the development of a large baby requiring a cesarean section.

It is important to note that not all women with obesity will experience fertility issues, but the link between obesity and fertility is well-recognized, and weight loss, even moderate, can significantly improve fertility and reduce obesity-related risks.