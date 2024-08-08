In honor of Tu B'Av, Gan-Guru Zoo offers romantic night tours of Australian animals

In honor of Tu B'Av, Gan-Guru Zoo outside Nir David is offering romantic night tours of the specialist zoo, with professional lectures on the animals.

Gan-guru Zoo specializes in Australian animals and has a license from the Australian government certifying it meets the strict standards of care and management of Australian animals set out by the government.

The zoo is the only zoo outside Australia that allows guests to pet kangaroos and has recently acquired a new pair of breeding koalas as part of conservation programs.

The zoo is offering a special overnight package during August in honor of the Jewish festival of love Tu B'Av on August 18-19.

The package involves a special night tour of the park dedicated to exploring the world of love for animals, including professional talks and lectures on topics of courtship, mating, and nurturing offspring of the animals on display. Courting peacock at Gan-Guru Zoo in Israel. (credit: Oren Gabai Golan)

What's in store at Gan-Guru?

Guests will be given a series of tours and talks in the evening and will be able to explore the park in the dark after the tour's conclusion.

Guests will then be able to camp close to the animals, walking up "to the sounds of birds and breakfast right at the entrance of the tent."

The park says that the night tours will let you "experience the garden in a different light and discover its inherent magic."

"In the pleasant summer nights, when the garden is quiet and at peace, you can be exposed to fascinating and unusual relationships in the animal world," they said.

They called this "an excellent opportunity for children and parents to learn about the unique ways of communication and love of animals."

The special offer is available Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays in August and costs 150 shekels per person, including breakfast.