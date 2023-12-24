Negev Zoo welcomes new baby giraffe

The Negev Zoo in Beersheba is excited to welcome a new addition to their giraffe family, as the zoo's female giraffe named "Toy" gave birth last week.

The zoo is now searching for a name for the newborn giraffe and calling on the public to help them come up with ideas.

The zoo staff members are searching for a name that begins with the letter 'T' to match with its mother Toy and are offering a prize to the person who comes up with the best name.

Uniting and educating

The Negev Zoo is unique because it holds many desert animals for the public to enjoy while simultaneously being a cornerstone in science education and research in Israel's South. NEGEV ZOO educational director Sefi Horesh leads a tour. (credit: NEGEV ZOO)

The Negev Zoo had humble beginnings, as it began as a petting zoo when it was established in 1985.

Currently, it is temporarily closed. However, it is expected to update the public soon with its new opening times.