Top five conditioners of 2024 in Israel

Keeping your hair clean is one thing; maintaining it soft, healthy, and luscious is another – entirely.

This week, I will review that gift unto womankind, that product of the greats, that everlasting mystery to men (for some reason): conditioner.

Haircare and, notably, products to keep hair shiny and pretty have been around for quite a while. The Ancient Greeks combined honey, olive oil, and herbs to hydrate their locks. The Vikings used bone combs and natural oils. The Ancient Egyptians used castor, almond, and moringa oils to deep-condition their hair.

These days, traditional natural practices have given way to a massive variety of products, such as conditioners, deep conditioners, hair masks, and scalp treatments. This week, the focus is on hair conditioners.

The criteria for judging these conditioners are straightforward: scent, ease of application, and hair feel after multiple uses.

Before beginning, a shout-out to all the companies regarding their impressive pricing, those mentioned in this column, as well as others that didn’t make the cut. Conditioner is affordable in Israel these days! Who knew?

Best Overall: Kérastase Genesis Fondant Renforcateur

NIS 155 | 200 ml.

While the scent of this conditioner is extremely delicate, its impact on my hair blew it out of the water and made this conditioner the clear winner. While I usually prefer a hair mask or a deep conditioning treatment, this product held its weight against such options. It mainly helps frail ends, which so many of us suffer from. I highly recommend it.

kerastase.co.il/

Best for Dyed Hair: Natural Formula Color Intense Silver Conditioner

NIS 30 | 400 ml.

The first thing I noticed about this conditioner is that it smells divine, like fresh fruit but not as strong. It’s a toning conditioner, so it is absolutely made for people with dyed hair, especially blonde hair, which I happened to have when testing. It counteracts yellow tones. I was impressed with the immediate moisture; affordable conditioners don’t usually seep in so effectively like that.

naturalformula.co.il/

Best Leave-In Conditioner: Anna Zak & Sacara Protein Collection Leave-In Conditioner

NIS 35 | 200 ml.

Leave-in conditioner is a softening formula for hair meant to be left in between washes, fulfilling the same purpose as conditioner for those who need some extra oomph. This product is lightweight and has a fresh, summery scent. The spray nozzle has a beautiful light mist – no clots or uneven spray. It doesn’t add too much shine but softens hair a lot, making it great for daily use, especially in the summer with the intense Israeli heat. The ingredients in this entire collection are excellent: collagen, keratin, and vitamin C.

sacara.co.il/

Best on a Budget: Garnier Fructis Pineapple Hair Food Conditioner

NIS 15 | 350 ml.

The scent of this conditioner, akin to that of its shampoo counterpart, is delicious. A tropical-fruit-cocktail-scented hairdo styled out of well-moisturized and healthy-looking hair comes at a real bargain with this stuff. It’s quite a bang for your buck.

garnier.co.il/

Best Lightweight Conditioner: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hydra (Hyaluronic) Conditioner

NIS 20 | 500 ml.

This conditioner is light, light, and light, with a very delicate floral fragrance. Whether it’s about scent, feel, or impact, this product is perfect for those seeking a delicate daily alternative to other intense, heavier products. It’s a great follow-up to a daily wash and keeps the hair shiny after drying. The creamy texture makes for both easy application and quick detangling.

loreal-paris.co.il/