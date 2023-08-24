13 hair conditioner hacks: The hidden ways to use your hair products

Hair conditioner is typically used to smooth and detangle hair after shampooing. However, did you know that it has numerous other applications unrelated to its primary function in hair care? Many of us were unaware of these possibilities. Here are 13 innovative uses for hair conditioner:

1. Cleaning silk clothes

Silk garments require delicate care when washing. Adding just one tablespoon of hair conditioner to the soaking water can help. Allow the clothing to soak for five minutes, then gently wash with water, wring carefully, and hang to dry.

2. Makeup remover substitute

If you run out of makeup remover, hair conditioner can come to the rescue. Apply a small amount to makeup remover pads or a tissue, gently rub your face, and then wash with water and facial soap.

3. Cleaning makeup brushes

Hair conditioner is a highly effective ingredient for cleaning makeup brushes. Mix a small amount of conditioner with water, thoroughly wash the bristles, and rinse with water. This will restore flexibility to the brushes.

4. Softening skin around nails

Replace hand cream with hair conditioner to soften the skin around your nails. It provides instant results and is particularly effective in this area.

5. Preventing static electricity in hair

To prevent static electricity in your hair, apply a small amount of conditioner between your palms and run them over the ends of your hair. This will add weight and minimize static.

6. Restoring shine to curly hair

Curly hair can lose its shine and become dry over time. Apply a small amount of conditioner to restore moisture and revive your natural curls.

7. Undoing sweater shrinkage

If a sweater shrinks in the wash, there's a solution. Soak the item in lukewarm water with a spoonful of fabric softener to help the fibers regain their original shape. Gently stretch the garment and allow it to dry.

8. Removing stuck rings

When a ring becomes stuck on your finger, apply a small amount of conditioner to the base of the finger to lubricate the skin. This will make it easier to remove the ring carefully.

9. Unsticking zippers

Don't let a stuck zipper ruin your favorite clothing. Apply a small amount of conditioner to the teeth of the zipper to lubricate it and make it easier to open and close.

10. Shaving foam alternative

Hair conditioner can serve as an excellent substitute for shaving foam. It provides a smooth surface for the razor to glide over the skin.

11. Polishing leather shoes

Surprisingly, conditioner can effectively polish leather shoes. Dip a soft cloth in a small amount of conditioner and use it to buff your leather shoes, restoring their shine.

12. Washing powder alternative

When you run out of washing powder for manual washing, hair conditioner can come to the rescue. Soak dirty clothes in warm water with a little fabric softener for half an hour, then wash with clean water and allow them to dry.

13. Polishing jewelry

To restore the shine to your jewelry after prolonged use, scrub it gently with an old toothbrush and a small amount of hair conditioner. Rinse with water and dry with a clean cloth for a brilliant finish.