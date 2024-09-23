Israeli animation film won first place at International Film Festival

Israeli short film Alone in the Corner won first place at the Girona International Film Festival in Spain in the ‘Best Animation for Children’ category.

The film is an initiative of the ‘Human and Animal’ Institute and critiques petting zoos, which harm animals and convey incorrect values and educational messages to children.

The film was illustrated and directed by Dovi Keich, a lecturer in the Department of Visual communication, NB school of design university of Haifa. The script was written by Assaf Gavron, and the soundtrack was created by Ofir Gal.

The film, which is 2:45 minutes long, was created using classic digital animation techniques and was hand-drawn frame by frame. The backgrounds were created in 3D and then manually colored in 2D to create a uniform illustrative language with the animation. A view of a colorful Barcelona street. (credit: PUBLICDOMAINPICTURES.NET)

Emphasis on values

The Girona Film Festival in the Catalonia region of Spain has been held since 1989. The festival emphasizes reaching young audiences and highlights issues such as equality, integration, accessibility, sustainability, and more.