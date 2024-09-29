Tuni Cohen: Living the dream of living, raising a family in Israel

Moving to Israel is a daunting task, especially in those days before Nefesh B’Nefesh was able to help out. It takes a lot of courage to bring oneself and family across the world to a new country, settle down, raise the kids, and build a future in the Jewish state.

Tuni Cohen was able to do just that, coming to Israel after dreaming for years of doing so, and having raised a special and amazing family in the process.

Cohen’s journey saw her first arrive in Israel as a teenager, paying her way with money painstakingly saved up from a young age. After she left, she prayed that one day she would be able to come back. When she did in 1993, she brought her family with her, raising her young children in a new country and new language. Her hard work paid off, and now she is a proud mother and grandmother to a family spread across the country.

She has been helping other children too, being a 20-year veteran of working in a Jerusalem nursery. Her life is very active and busy, which she finds very rewarding.

What was your first trip to Israel like?

I was 19. I came on a trip; in those days, there wasn’t Birthright. I saved all my babysitting money since I was 12 to go on this trip – a religious trip for American young adults.

My dream was to go to Israel.

I still remember it. It was July, and I never experienced such hot weather. I remember the sweat was coming out of my calves and legs – that’s how hot it was. I remember taking a note and putting it in the Western Wall. That was very, very special for me. I felt the cold stone kiss my cheek. I put the note inside the wall, and I prayed. I said, ‘Hashem, please bring me back here again.’

And really, those words penetrated so strongly because, sure enough, I was brought back again. I always feel that moment was a very special one in my life because it really brought me here.

What was it like raising children here?

We came when the children were very young, going into nursery school. The first three didn't know a word of Hebrew at the time, only English. They were in preschool together, and when the nursery school teacher would see us on the street, she would run away from us. She was so afraid because she didn't know any English. It was very difficult.

We lived in Rishon Lezion at first, but we quickly realized that’s not where we wanted to raise our family, especially because we didn’t know a lot of Hebrew at the time.

That’s when we moved to Jerusalem. We went to Har Nof because we heard there was a big Anglo-Saxon community, and there were also lots of people from our community in Brooklyn who lived there at the time.

Our children went to a local religious public school there.

We also used to do a lot of hosting, almost every Shabbat. I hosted a lot of seminary girls and yeshiva boys who lived in the area. I always made a big Shabbat table.

How did you find learning Hebrew?

I didn’t know any Hebrew at all at first, and I still don’t speak Hebrew fluently. I went to ulpan for a very short time, but I never really got into it. I was too busy taking care of my house and the family and enjoying just being a mother, even if not totally acclimating to Israeli society.

Going to parent-teacher meetings was a little frustrating, but I only heard good things – thank God, my kids were good children.

Later on, I had a daughter. After that, I decided to take care of myself more. Getting out more, exercising, and making it part of my routine.

I also found a job, working at a private nursery, and I’ve been doing that for over 20 years already.

Now, bless God, three of my children have children, so I’m bouncing from visiting back and forth. I’m also able to keep my routine this way.

I’m busy exercising and am now in Rishon Lezion babysitting for one of my kids because they just had a baby. After that, I’m going to babysit for another one of my grandkids.

And when I’m not doing that or working, I’m also babysitting for my other children.

How is the new school year?

Everything is fine. The kids are adorable and are adapting well to the environment. Some of the children have siblings who have been here before. They’re all around two years old and will all have turned three by the end of the year.

It’s a private nursery with a lot of Anglo parents who speak English, and most of the children speak English, too.

Most of the mothers work, so the nursery starts at 8:30 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m. It’s usually 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., but most mothers leave their kids there until 3 p.m. so they can keep working.

I go in twice a week and the person I work with, whom I’ve been working with for 20 years, really likes and trusts me. We work so well together. Every year, I also get such positive feedback from the parents. The kids love me too; when I come to the nursery, the kids often run to meet me with hugs.

I have a special talent with children. I really can get into their heads and play with them. Sometimes it’s hard because they cry or someone hits them; it’s normal. Sometimes I have to deal with the parents, and I have to tell them, ‘This is what happens.’

Bless God, most of the kids are happy campers, and it works out well. ■