Top 5 makeup removers in Israel in 2024

You’re at the end of a long day. Maybe you were in the office. Perhaps you were at a party. Your face is caked in 10-hour-old makeup, and everything feels gunky and gross. What do you reach for?

Some go for the classic oil-based cleanser for makeup removal, but that’s boringly useful, and we’ve reviewed it in this column already, anyway. Others – my target audience here – are more likely to grab the makeup remover.

Makeup removal in ancient times is a mystery. Perhaps the products were simple enough to wash off. We know that ancient Romans cleansed themselves with olive oil; perhaps that was also used as a makeup remover. This element remains a mystery.

Nevertheless, there are several routes you can take to get all of that blush and mascara off. There are, as mentioned, the cleansers; that’s what I go for. But there are other options for those looking for a more straightforward, no-mess solution.

For example, there’s the immortal makeup remover wipe. Alternatively, there are milky concoctions that you can pump onto a cotton pad and use to scrub away the grime of the day. The options aren’t endless, but they certainly are fruitful. Top five makeup removers in Israel in 2024. (credit: Companies mentioned)

So that’s what we’ll be looking at today, and they were ranked according to application, the skin’s feeling after, and their effectiveness as a makeup remover.

Best Overall: Adah Lazorgan Fusion Magical Remover

NIS 99 | 250 ml.

This product is some of the strangest stuff I have ever used – in a good way. The brand markets it as a cleanser. Technically, that’s true, on the micro level; however, it isn’t your typical suds-it-up-and-wash-it-off cleanser. Rather, it requires a gentle application and sweeping off with a cotton pad. Although I had some serious doubts, not a drop of makeup was left on my face afterward. While I am nevertheless still a double-cleanse girl and would go back in afterward to get the deeper-lodged ick in the pores out with a sudsier product, this one is a serious contender for the makeup removal portion of this circus act.

adahlazorgan.co.il/

Best Wipes: GA-DE Eye & Face Makeup Remover Wipes

NIS 45 | 30 wipes

These wipes already made the chart because they are hypoallergenic. For someone allergic to everything under the sun, that’s a huge plus off the bat. While these wipes do take some more scrubbing to get out some harder-to-remove makeup like liquid eyeliner, my skin wasn’t left gnawed at and puffy as it often can be after a strong scrub-down; in fact, it was soft and buttery. The more GA-DE products I try, the more I fall in love with this brand.

gade.co.il/

Best Skincare Combo: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser Facial Wipes

NIS 30 | 25 wipes

Anyone who has gone online to search for the “best makeup remover wipes” because all else failed has inevitably landed on Neutrogena’s incomparable formula; and, indeed, this series is a match for the rest. While I would not recommend this for sensitive skin, it will get it all out, and I mean ALL of it: matte foundation, liquid eyeliner, and even waterproof mascara. Dirt and ick in the pores won’t last long, either. If you’re looking for a wipe that’ll get the job done and leave your skin actually clean and feeling decent afterward, this is the one to go with.

www.neutrogena.co.il/

Best for Sensitive Skin: Garnier SkinActive Simply Essentials 2-in-1 Makeup Remover

NIS 28 | 200 ml.

This product is marketed as doing two things at once: removing your makeup and leaving your face feeling good and fresh while doing it. This is not unheard of, but it’s certainly uncommon. After all, most people go straight in with some sort of moisturizer because of how drying makeup removal can be. This product won’t leave your face parched or red and puffy, making it superb for sensitive skin.

www.garnier.co.il/

Best for Dry Skin: Adah Lazorgan Makeup Away

NIS 99 | 250 ml.

Finding a makeup remover that doesn’t leave your skin dry afterward is hard, so finding a product like this is a gem for those with dry skin. This makeup remover is so soft and smooth. If your skin is dry, this is the makeup remover for you. While you’d think it would be rinse on, rinse off like a cleanser, it’s actually a water-free application process, which is really convenient. Simply take a cotton ball, add product, rub makeup off gently, c’est tout. It’s super gentle on the skin and does the job. So for those looking for a simple process but don’t want wipes, this will do very well! And special congratulations to Adah Lazorgan for making the list twice in one column.

adahlazorgan.co.il/