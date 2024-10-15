Zach Margolin’s viral comedy unites Jewish identity, Israeli culture

In today’s digital age, comedy has found new platforms, and influencers like British media star Zach Margolin are making waves by blending humor with cultural identity.

The 30-year-old Margolin, currently in Israel on a visit, has gained attention with his hilarious take on Jewish life and the unique quirks of Israeli culture. His journey from a traditional Jewish upbringing in London to a social media sensation is a powerful example of how laughter, creativity, and embracing one’s heritage can create something special.

Now, with 113,000 followers and over 20 million views, Margolin’s comedy has become a way to spread laughter and foster resilience and pride within the Jewish community. His mission: “I want Jewish people to feel proud of who they are. I want them to know that it’s okay to be loud and proud about their Judaism, especially with antisemitism on the rise.”

Margolin has faced his share of online hate, with antisemitic comments regularly appearing on his posts. But rather than let it discourage him, he uses it as motivation. “The more hate I get, the more I realize how important it is to keep going,” he says with determination. “I want to be a proud voice for my people.”

RAISED IN a closely-knit Jewish family, Margolin's deep connection to his heritage was evident early on. Celebrating Jewish holidays and keeping kosher were central to his upbringing. "My family was very involved in the synagogue," Margolin recalls, "and those traditions have shaped who I am today." His education at Emmanuel College, an Orthodox Jewish school in London, further reinforced this connection to his roots.

Life-changing trips to Israel, which began when he was 14, added a new dimension to his cultural experience. “Every summer, we’d go to Tel Aviv, and every winter, we’d go to Eilat. It became a tradition,” Margolin remembers fondly. These frequent trips gave him a unique understanding of Israeli life, providing a treasure trove of material for his future comedic endeavors.

Israel and Judaism central to his identity

While Margolin’s connection to Judaism and Israel remained central to his identity, his passion for comedy was equally significant. Comedy, it turns out, runs in the family – his grandfather was a professional comedian, and Margolin grew up surrounded by humor.

“My grandfather taught me a lot about comedy, and I was always drawn to it,” he reflects. However, it wasn’t until later that Margolin realized how powerful the combination of his love for comedy and his Jewish identity could be.

Margolin’s first steps into the world of comedic content creation were humble. “I didn’t have a big following; I just made videos to make my friends laugh,” he explains. At 25, he developed a character named Zachariah, an exaggerated Israeli persona, and began posting lighthearted videos on Instagram in August 2023. These early sketches poked fun at familiar Israeli tropes, such as tourists snapping photos at Ben-Gurion Airport or munching on schnitzel by the sea.

At that time, Margolin wasn't aiming for fame; he just wanted to entertain. But the content soon began to resonate far beyond his circle of friends.

The turning point in his career came unexpectedly. One day, while at the beach, Margolin encountered a waiter whose attitude was far from friendly. “My friends joked that I looked like him, so I started doing his voice,” Margolin laughs.

The improvised bit was so funny to his friends that they decided to film it. The video parodied the stereotypically brash Israeli waiter – and went viral, racking up views on Instagram and TikTok. It was then that Margolin realized he had struck a chord. “That video blew up, and I thought, okay, maybe there’s something here,” he recalls.

With the success of his viral video, Margolin doubled down, creating more content that skillfully blended his comedic chops with his Jewish and Israeli experiences. His portrayals of characters, like a hyper-vigilant Israeli security officer and an overenthusiastic taxi driver, quickly became fan favorites.

His knack for capturing the quirks of Israeli culture, from how Israelis order coffee to their no-nonsense demeanor, resonated deeply with audiences – particularly Jewish viewers, who found his sketches humorous and relatable.

As his follower count soared, Margolin began receiving messages from fans worldwide. “I’ve had people from Israel, America, Australia, even Thailand reach out to me,” he says, clearly touched by the widespread impact of his content.

HOWEVER, MARGOLIN’S career shifted dramatically after October 7, when Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israel. Margolin, who was in London then, was in utter shock. “I woke up to messages and videos, and I couldn’t believe what was happening. I felt numb,” he shares.

The attack, which left many in the Jewish community reeling, had a profound effect on Margolin. “I had a friend’s birthday party that night, but I couldn’t bring myself to celebrate. I was grieving,” he recalls.

In the mega-atrocity’s aftermath, Margolin decided to refocus his comedy. Realizing that the Jewish community needed comfort and a sense of unity, he shifted his content to reflect his Jewish and Israeli identity more directly.

“I decided to stop doing comedy about anything else. From then on, I wanted to be a Jewish Israeli comedian, making my people laugh during such a hard time,” he says. For Margolin, humor became not just a form of entertainment but a source of healing. “We’re in mourning, but it’s important to remember that it’s okay to laugh. We need it,” he explains.

Margolin’s content quickly became a source of solace for many Jews, offering moments of laughter and light amid an incredibly dark period. The impact of his work became even more evident when he received a message from a released hostage who had watched his videos.

“That was one of the most moving things I’ve ever experienced,” Margolin says. He also received a message from someone who had lost three siblings in the attack. “They told me my videos brought them joy during such an impossible time, and I knew I had to keep going. This is my purpose.”

He notes that Israeli audiences have embraced his content with open arms. “Israeli people have such a great sense of humor. Even when I’m making fun of them, they love it,” he says. “They’re always excited to be part of the joke.”

At the heart of Margolin’s message is the belief that humor is a powerful tool, especially in challenging times. “Laughter is essential,” he says. “Even when things are tough, it’s important to find moments of joy. We’re a small community, but we’re strong. Humor is a big part of that strength.”