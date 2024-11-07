New photo exhibit at ANU highlights rich heritage of the Jews of Yemen

A new photo exhibition at the ANU – Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv explores the rich heritage of the Jews of Yemen.

Photographer Zion Ozeri, whose parents immigrated to Israel from Yemen, documents the last generation of a bygone era in The Jews of Yemen – The Last Generation.

While Ozeri and other second-generation immigrants have discarded many of the customs of their parents’ traditions in becoming Israeli, the exhibit captures the heritage with love and respect. It pays homage to the global Jewish community’s capacity to absorb the cultures of the lands it calls home and to integrate local practices and customs into its own rich narrative while still preserving the uniqueness of the Jewish tradition.

The Jews of Yemen – The Last Generation. (credit: ZION OZERI)

Ozeri is a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology and Pratt Institute, both in New York City. His photographs have been widely published and exhibited in museums and galleries around the world. The exhibit will be on display until March.