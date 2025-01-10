Steve Linde: Journalist, editor, mentor, mensch, friend

When you work in such a close-knit workplace like The Jerusalem Post, everyone seems like family after a while. We see one another not just as colleagues and managers but also friends and family – as comrades in the great endeavor known as journalism. But that also makes it hard to say goodbye when someone leaves.

That is the case with Steve Linde.

For years, Linde has been a pillar of The Jerusalem Post, and as editor-in-chief from 2011 to 2016, he helped shape the paper into the bastion of quality reporting it is today. Soon after he left that position, he took over The Jerusalem Report bi-weekly magazine and proceeded to do the same, filling every issue with quality features and insightful opinions and analyses.

Two generations of journalists built themselves up here at the Post under Linde’s stewardship, and it is hard to imagine what the paper would be like without his cheerful presence in the office.

But now he has decided to go on to do other things. What that means remains to be seen, but while we all wish Steve Linde all the best in his future endeavors, we are also sad to see him go. Then-Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Steve Linde is seen shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

With that in mind, In Jerusalem sat down with Linde for this special edition of Behind the Bylines as we learn about his journalistic journey and can hear some more pearls of wisdom from him one final time.

What brought you to Israel/Jerusalem?

I made aliyah from South Africa via the United States in 1988 to be with my sister and her family after our mother, Roseve Linde, died. After doing my undergraduate degree in journalism and sociology at Rhodes University in Grahamstown, I moved to California, where I earned a graduate degree in journalism from the University of California at Berkeley.

I taught at a Jewish day school in El Cerrito (Tehiyah) and a synagogue in Berkeley (Beth El) for a couple of years before making the decision to move to Israel, which had been my dream ever since I first came here with my family as a boy. After my arrival, I joined the army, serving in IDF Artillery, and started my journalistic career at Kol Yisrael (Israel Radio’s) English News.

What sparked your interest in journalism?

I loved writing in high school (Carmel College), and we had great English teachers. I also have an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a passion for justice. And I feel much more comfortable asking questions than answering them. I loved Superman comics, and my dream as a boy was to become Perry White, the fearless editor of The Daily Planet.

I started writing regularly when I came on ulpan to Jerusalem (Kiryat Moriah) in 1975 with 50 other South African Jewish students, under the guidance of our beloved Hebrew teacher, Dr. Issy Fisher and his wife, Judy, who encouraged me to write about our experiences in Israel. On my return, I started writing for the Jewish newspaper in Durban (Hashalom) and later for a regular newspaper (The Daily News), the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), and the campus newspaper at Rhodes under apartheid. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

What brought you to ‘The Jerusalem Post’?

I was called in 1997 by then-editor Jeff Barak, who recruited me as a night editor. On my first night alone as night editor (February 4, 1997), two IAF helicopters crashed in the North, killing 73 soldiers in what was the worst aerial disaster in Israeli history. As my colleague Liat Collins advised me at the time, I took a deep breath, stayed calm, and did the best I could. I later worked my way up to news editor, managing editor, and finally editor-in-chief (2011-16). I took a short break after stepping down, and then returned to become editor of The Jerusalem Report in 2017.

What was it like rising to editor-in-chief?

In the beginning it was like having my youthful dreams realized. I was treated like royalty wherever I went, and I was invited to speak to audiences all over the world. In fact, it was under my editorship that we started our annual conference in New York for our American readers and in Jerusalem for our Israeli readers (although the first one was actually held in Herzliya). I met and interviewed some amazing people, such as Shimon Peres, Elie Wiesel, Dr. Ruth, and Michael Douglas.

Tell us about the direction of the paper in your time as editor-in-chief.

Under legendary managing editor David Brinn, and news editors Ilan Evyatar and Noa Amouyal, we had a first-class reporting staff that included top journalists such as Herb Keinon, Tovah Lazaroff, Judy Siegel, Greer Fay Cashman, Seth Frantzman, Khaled Abu Toameh, Liat Collins, and Ruth Eglash [some of whom are still with the Post].

I like to think that I steered the newspaper to the political center with more balanced coverage after it had tilted to the Left and then the Right for many years since its founding by Gershon Agron in 1932. Under my editorship, we had some really big names writing op-eds for us, such as Caroline Glick, Melanie Phillips, Sarah Honig, and Martin Sherman on the Right, and Uri Savir, Gershon Baskin, Hirsh Goodman, Ben Caspit, Avraham Avi-hai, and Pamela Peled on the Left.

What made you step aside?

As the years progressed, I found the daily pressures of being editor of the Post increasingly stressful; and after my dad, Hilly Linde, became ill and died just before a New York conference, and I had a health scare myself, I decided together with our management to hand over the editorship to our former military correspondent Yaakov Katz, who had moderated the conference brilliantly in my place.

Tell us about your time heading ‘The Jerusalem Report.’

I’ve never enjoyed a job as much as I have editing The Jerusalem Report for the past seven years, which afforded me the time to do all kinds of interesting things and meet interesting people. Because it is published every two weeks, the magazine doesn’t have the same kinds of pressures as daily journalism.

I have a sign on my desk that reads “I love my job; please don’t hate me.” I really have loved my job and my colleagues, and it felt like we were doing something really important, particularly after Oct. 7, 2023, reporting on the tragedies, as well as the triumphs, of the war. My talented colleagues and the good people doing wonderful things that we’ve showcased in the magazine have provided constant inspiration.

In the last few months, though, I have encountered more and more signs indicating that I needed to move on. I felt it in my gut, and I have learned to listen to my gut. I’ve had seven fulfilling years at the magazine, but it’s time for me to move on. I think that every leader needs to know when to step aside and to prime a successor. I’m happy that Tamar Uriel-Beeri, who has served as managing editor of JPost.com and deputy editor of The Jerusalem Post, has been named as my successor. I know she will be perfect for the job!

Do you have a favorite anecdote from your journalistic career?

When I first became editor of The Jerusalem Post, I went with journalist Greer Fay Cashman to meet Shimon Peres at the President’s Residence. I remember him pouring us a glass of red wine and toasting to my editorship. I asked Peres for his best advice to me as the new editor of the Post, and his answer was memorable: “It’s your job to tell people what to think about, and not what to think.”

I met and interviewed Peres many times over the next five years. Once he made me laugh when I asked him a question, and he went way off topic. “But Mr. President, that’s not what I asked you,” I said. “It’s not my fault that you asked me the wrong question,” he quipped.

What are your feelings now that you’re stepping away from journalism?

I’m not stepping away from journalism. In fact, I have some good ideas that I’d like to pursue, such as a podcast and a book. And if there’s anyone out there who could use my talents, please contact me at stevesaxelinde@gmail.com!

What advice do you have for aspiring journalists?

My best advice is that if you really want to be a journalist, you should investigate all the options available, from daily newspapers and monthly magazines to news websites and broadcast news. While the profession itself is much maligned and morphing in all different directions, I think there will always be a place in a vibrant democracy – especially in Israel – for good journalists, writers, and broadcasters.

My favorite films and books are about journalism or by journalists, and I highly recommend a film that premiered this month at the Jerusalem Jewish Film Festival. I was invited to see it by Hannah Brown, the Jerusalem Post’s superb film critic. It’s called September 5 and it’s about ABC’s dramatic live coverage of the Munich Summer Olympics massacre.

After watching it, I now understand why the Post’s headline on September 6, 1972, got it so wrong – “Hostages in Munich rescued” – perhaps the worst mistake in the paper’s history. [The Israeli coaches and athletes who were taken hostage were all killed in the rescue attempt.] In a very Israeli moment after the film, a sports broadcaster named Yehuda Snapiri told us what it was like to be in Munich at the time, and about the tragedy that actually transpired.

For me, journalism is the best way to travel, meet interesting people, and write about them. As Elie Wiesel observed, God created people because He loves a good story, and journalism is the art of telling a good story.

‘The Jerusalem Post’ staff says goodbye to Steve Linde

Steve, for many years I admired your work long before I had the privilege of joining The Jerusalem Post. To me, you are one of the defining figures that come to mind when I think of the Post. I have learned so much from you over the years, but one lesson stands out above all: how to be a true mensch. Your kindness, integrity, and generosity have left an indelible mark on everyone around you. It’s no surprise that you are universally loved because you embody what it means to be a mensch, now and always. – Zvika Klein, Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief

Steve, we’ve been colleagues and friends since the early 1990s. We’ve put out 1,001 papers together, and I was your right-hand man during your tenure as editor-in-chief of the Post. In all these years, I’ve seen you act only in the most decent way in your approach to people, the news, and life. You’re an example of how we should all strive to behave. I’ll miss being your next-door neighbor in the office, and wish you all the happiness in the world as you begin your next chapter of a book that is far from its completion. – David Brinn, Jerusalem Post senior editor

For all of those working at our Jerusalem offices, Steve Linde is an inseparable part of our unique and wonderful organization. Steve, I cannot imagine this place without you, and I only hope to do you justice as your successor! – Tamar Uriel-Beeri, Outgoing Jerusalem Post deputy editor-in-chief and incoming Jerusalem Report editor

What a pleasure and privilege it has been to have worked with Steve Linde for so many years! He’s a superb journalist and a fantastic human being. Professionally, we first began working together in February 1997, on his first night as news editor at The Jerusalem Post. Tragically, the news was of the helicopter disaster in which 73 IDF soldiers were killed. Steve managed to keep calm and showed he could put out a paper under the most challenging of circumstances. Fortunately, over the years there have also been many happy occasions and good news to report and share.

His dedication and professionalism have been seen in all the positions he has held. No less important, so have his personal attributes: his warmth, inquiring mind, and principles. Steve has always been ready to nurture young reporters and editors – those just starting out in their careers – and has never forsaken the elderly, understanding the wisdom and knowledge that is found with those in their 80s, 90s, and, in Walter Bingham’s case, on his way to 120.

I’m sure Steve will be missed by all those who have worked with him at the Post, but I’m equally sure his talents and personality will be appreciated by everyone who meets him in the next chapter of his life’s ventures and adventures. – Liat Collins, Former Jerusalem Post senior editor

I first met Steve behind police barricades just outside the Prime Minister’s Office in the early 1990s, waiting for Ariel Sharon. Those were the heady days of massive Russian immigration, and Sharon – chair of the “aliyah cabinet” – held weekly meetings, after which he would go outside and throw some crumbs to the press.

The reporters and photographers would jostle for position, and in the scrum a couple of more mild-mannered reporters would always end up toward the back: Steve, working for Kol Yisrael’s English department, and myself. Steve, I was struck then by your calmness and professionalism, attributes that remained with you when you moved to the Post.

Whether as night editor, managing editor, or editor-in-chief, I always found you composed and professional – no small achievement considering the atomic pressures of the job. Here’s wishing you every success going forward. – Herb Keinon, Senior contributing editor

In all the years I’ve known you – including the time you were editor-in-chief of the paper – I have never seen you get angry, yell, or be mean to a staffer. You have an incredible disposition and respect for all – uncommon in newspaper editors and journalists. “Caring,” “objective,” and “professional” are the best words to describe you, and I wish you well in your future career. – Judy Siegel-Itzkovich, Health and science feature writer

Thank you, Steve, for being more than an editor but also a friend who listened to my gripes, a dining companion, and an escort to cultural and diplomatic events. Hopefully, your next journalism journey will be rewarding professionally and financially. But remember: The JP is a revolving door – that you used in the past and may use again in the future. You have a lot of friends here who all wish you well. – Greer Faye Cashman, Columnist, feature writer, and reporter

Steve, you have been a friend and colleague for the decade and a half that I’ve known you at the Post. You hired me as op-ed editor of the paper years ago, and since then you have always been a pillar at the paper and in all things. I wish you happiness in all future endeavors. – Seth Frantzman, Senior Middle East analyst

I met Steve when I became Jerusalem Post photographer. He was the first person to welcome me, offer me advice, and give me direction. Steve was news editor at the time and helped me a lot; I will never be able to thank him enough. We have done some great stuff together professionally, including a trip to Romania, which was so much fun! He is a man of pure heart. When he left his position as editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post I was sad; now that he is leaving the Report, I am sad once more. He is not only a boss, he is a forever friend. – Marc Israel Sellem, Jerusalem Post senior photographer

Steve Linde has been a towering presence at the Post since I started. His door is always open to talk to him, and the advice and help he gives from years of experience is highly appreciated and valued. He will be greatly missed here. – Alex Winston, News editor

Steve, you have been a stabilizing, veteran, and ever-present presence both in the office and hovering over the Post operation, and you have always been there to “Linde” a hand. A colleague and friend who always shares good advice and doesn’t seem to have any bad vice. Much success and fulfillment in the next chapters of your Book of Life! – Natan Rothstein, Feature writer and copy editor

Steve, it has been a pleasure working with you these past three years. Thank you for your patience in the beginning and your calmness during the hiccups that plague this industry. I wish you lots of success in the near future, and we all hope you stay in touch. – David Yaphe, Graphic designer

From Jerusalem Post news editor to editor-in-chief and ultimately editor of the prestigious Jerusalem Report, Steve has been an exemplary and inspiring colleague, boss, friend, and human being – and a joy to be around. I am excited to discover what his new horizons will look like and am convinced that they will be noteworthy. – Marion Fischel, Literary and copy editor

To Steve, so gentle and so kind,

A sweeter man one cannot find;

To work with you was a delight –

A pro so seasoned and so bright.

Although I’m sad to see you leave,

Enjoy the road ahead, dear Steve. – Ruth Beloff, Jerusalem Post proofreader and Report copy editor

A word from the Editor:

Mentor. Mensch.

Those are the two words that come to mind when I think of Steve Linde. He was my first boss at The Jerusalem Post, when I began 13 years ago as a night copy editor and he was editor-in-chief. I must admit I was a bit intimidated. Yet, despite his lofty perch, he was always warm, approachable, and promoting my growth as an employee.

Committed to the paper’s ideals, he regularly received calls from various political poohbahs, trying to get him to see it their way – yet he stayed the course. Despite his elevated stature and influence, he remained humble.

Beyond that, I was amazed at how Steve went above and beyond to help others, even visiting elderly longtime readers in their homes.

As time went on and he moved to The Jerusalem Report, while still working in the same office, I have come to regard Steve as a friend.

As he once said, as my direct supervisor when I rose to become an editor working under the pressure of weekly deadlines, he’s seen me at my best and worst. Those words have stuck with me, and I’ve striven to be my best, keeping my cool and always treating others with dignity, as he has modeled for me.

I will miss seeing him regularly in a work context: Steve Linde, the legend with the Zimbabwe accent. – Erica Schachne