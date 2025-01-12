Israelis in Japan should follow these rules when visiting, expert says

With the introduction of direct flights from Israel to Japan, the number of Israeli travelers visiting the Land of the Rising Sun has surged. However, Japanese culture differs drastically from Israeli norms, making it crucial to understand local customs. Following the recent rescue of three Israelis from Mount Hakuba in Nagano Prefecture, I, having lived in Japan for six years, want to share some mandatory etiquette guidelines to ensure a respectful and enjoyable trip.

Respect local customs and rules

Thankfully, the Israelis rescued in Nagano returned unharmed, thanks in part to the swift response of the Israeli Embassy in Japan. However, incidents like these highlight the need for Israeli travelers to familiarize themselves with Japan’s cultural expectations. What may seem trivial in Israel could be considered offensive or even punishable by fines in Japan.

With direct flights making travel to Japan more accessible, the country offers Israeli tourists extraordinary experiences—vibrant culture, world-renowned cuisine, and stunning natural landscapes. Yet, to maintain a positive reputation, we must respect Japan’s long-standing traditions and rules of conduct.

Chords Bridge is bright with flags in solidarity with Japan. (credit: ARNON BOSSANI)

Cultural contrasts: Israel vs. Japan

According to a cultural comparison by the Harvard Business Review, Israeli and Japanese cultures sit on opposite ends of the spectrum. What Israelis may see as natural—like casual conversation, physical touch, or informal shortcuts—can be seen as breaches of decorum in Japan.

Even after living in Japan for six years, working for a Japanese company, and visiting countless times, I still discover new customs daily. Below are a few key rules to follow:

1. Follow instructionsIf a sign says not to walk on the grass—don’t. Obey all traffic signals, avoid cycling in restricted areas, and never smoke or litter on the streets. Japan has police officers and inspectors everywhere, and non-compliance is taken seriously.

2. Respect personal spaceDespite crowded public transport, the Japanese uphold personal space. Physical contact, even among acquaintances, is uncommon. Avoid hugs, kisses, or even handshakes unless initiated.

3. Be polite and calmEnglish is not widely spoken in Japan. If someone does not understand you, remain calm. Speak slowly, use gestures, or rely on translation apps like Google Translate. Raising your voice is considered highly disrespectful.

4. Stand in lineLines are sacred in Japan. Whether at a train station, a crosswalk, or a store, always wait your turn. Once you step out of line, re-entry is not an option. Bypassing the line is seen as rude and will not be tolerated.

5. Let people exit firstWhen using public transport or elevators, always let others exit before you enter. Subways have designated waiting spots for passengers to stand until everyone has disembarked. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

6. Avoid eating and loud conversations in publicIt is uncommon to eat or drink on the street in Japan, and public trash bins are rare. If you have food packaging, keep it until you find a proper disposal bin. Additionally, public spaces like trains and elevators are expected to remain quiet—talking, especially on the phone, is discouraged. Israelis are often admired in Japan for their innovation and pioneering spirit. Yet, every traveler also serves as an unofficial ambassador. By adhering to cultural norms, we can build a reputation of mutual respect and strengthen ties between the two nations.

Note on tourism initiatives

I also want to highlight the importance of projects like "Israeli Sabbath," which encouraged cultural exploration and understanding. These initiatives remind us that travel is not just about destinations—it’s about embracing different ways of life.

Let’s represent Israel with pride and respect on every journey.

Noa Asher is the CEO of NTT Israel, which connects Israeli startups with NTT Group, a global Japanese conglomerate with 330,000 employees and annual sales exceeding $100 billion.