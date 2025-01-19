The charms of visiting the Secret Forest in Cyprus

We spent the weekend at the Secret Forest, a unique wellness resort nestled in the mountains of Cyprus near Miliou village. Set within a stunning nature reserve just 40 minutes from Paphos Airport, the resort offers an all-inclusive experience focused on renewal and transformation.

Guests can enjoy an extensive wellness program that includes guided trips, fitness classes, lectures, and diverse activities, along with on-site access to a full spa and natural hot springs. The resort provides a holistic approach to relaxation, featuring comfortable accommodations and a kosher farm-to-table kitchen serving delicious dairy and pescatarian meals. Activities are designed to help visitors disconnect and recharge in a serene natural environment.

After arriving late following our flight, we were greeted with a warm dinner that soothed our travel fatigue. Our room was traditionally furnished with wood, offering comfort and tranquility. The terry bathrobes and espresso machine promised quick revival, while the fridge stocked with cold spring water complemented the nuts and fruits laid out, transforming our delayed arrival into a moment of unexpected comfort.

In the morning, we woke up to the enchanting sights and sounds of nature. Surrounded by lush seasonal foliage, the hotel resort resembles a beautiful Greek-style village, featuring cobblestone pathways and arched facades, along with a small chapel. At the heart of the village lies a serene pool. Additionally, there is a cozy lobby that includes a library and a bar with a wooden fireplace.

After enjoying a refreshing shake at the bar, we headed to the wellness center, where we began our day with a Hatha yoga class set against a stunning backdrop of 360-degree greenery. The wellness activities are led by a professional team from Israel and Europe, starting with meditation, continuing with yoga, and transitioning into workshops and energetic sports training. THE SECRET FOREST spa in Cyprus is set in a stunning nature reserve. (credit: YONIK)

At the same time, in-depth workshops and a unique program called “FoReStart” take place, featuring guest presenters who are leaders in their fields. These offerings change regularly. The content is rich and diverse, covering topics such as mindfulness, abundance consciousness, creative writing, natural nutrition based on Maimonides’s teachings, sustainability, reversing, “Wim Hof,” art, music performances, artist meet-and-greets, and more.

Getting hungry, we went to brunch, which included many salads, eggs to order, shakshuka, and fresh orange juice (wine and morning cocktails are also served). The cuisine at the Secret Forest is farm-to-table, featuring Levantine Mediterranean flavors in a kosher dairy menu that highlights the fusion of Greek-Cypriot and Israeli cooking.

The chef selects local crops grown in the organic hydroponic greenhouse on-site, where a large part of the leaves, vegetables, and fruits are cultivated. Fresh fish, country goat cheeses made from milk of locally grazing goats, organic vegetables, and fine olive oil harvested from area trees come together in a unique culinary experience.

This is complemented by homemade dips, honey from local beehives, and house-made jams and pickles, all reflecting the rich traditions of the region. Attention is paid to a healthy diet with reduced use of sugars and white flour; the menu also caters to vegetarians, vegans, and those avoiding gluten. While some may prefer a meat-based menu, I personally enjoy this selection.

To give you an idea of what to expect throughout the day, here’s the culinary schedule: In the early morning, shakes are served at the bar, followed by a brunch service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Soup is available between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., and dinner is served later in the evening. All meals are accompanied by free beverages, including alcoholic drinks (wine, beer, and spirits), and also complimentary cocktails, which are available at the bar. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

After brunch

AFTER BRUNCH, we had to choose from an endless array of activities – guided walks, trips, and even a drop-off at Latchi Beach and the nearby marina, alongside art workshops and lectures.

We opted for the art workshop and took a shuttle to the beautiful gallery in the nearby village of Miliou, which offers an inspirational view. The terrace provides a lovely spot to enjoy the greenery. It was also an opportunity to explore the quaint village, home to just 50 residents but well maintained.

Afterward, I walked back down to the resort; it only took me 10 minutes, though the path was quite steep. We arrived just in time to sip some soup by the pool, where the sun was shining, making it feel like all our troubles simply vanished away.

In the afternoon, we changed into our swimsuits, donned our robes (it was quite chilly then), and headed to the wellness center. The Wellness Complex spans approximately 3,000 square meters and features three large, warm pools filled with healing sulfur water sourced directly from deep thermal mineral springs. These natural waters are renowned for their therapeutic properties.

The complex is outfitted with cutting-edge equipment and offers an extensive range of rejuvenating body treatments. A heated swimming pool in the courtyard seamlessly integrates with the surrounding landscape.

After spending a long time in the pools, moving from one to another – each with different temperatures and jets targeting various areas of the body from neck to toes (though I found some pools were not as warm as I had hoped) – we made our way to the rest area. We settled into the tranquil lounge overlooking the greenery, enjoying a cup of tea while reading a book, feeling a deep sense of joy and relaxation as we savored this peaceful moment.

Just before dusk, we joined the house singers, Racheli and Avigdor, as they performed for Shabbat. After a brief rest, we headed to the Shabbat dinner in the wine cellar, where we participated in kiddush. This dinner requires a reservation; the hotel’s restaurant remains open as usual for guests. We sat along a long knights’ table, and the food was served family style.

Yoni Kahana, the owner, dined with us and shared his vision:

“A few years ago, I discovered this unique place. The distinct energy I felt, combined with the rich history of healing tourism that has flourished here for centuries, captured my heart. I realized that I have a life mission to create a space that serves as a ‘home in nature,’ allowing everyone to take a break, experience the magic of nature in all its seasons, undergo a personal reset, connect within, and enjoy a true renewal of body and soul.

“After years in the tourism and hospitality industry, my dream today is to assist even those who doubt their ability to renew themselves – to cultivate health awareness, inspire transformation, and rekindle a love for life. The moment you enter the Secret Forest, you can feel the unique energy of this place. No amount of conversation can convey it fully; you must come, feel, and understand for yourself. We await you with open hearts in the forest.”

THE NEXT DAY began with an early yoga class followed by brunch, after which we walked to the village of Giolou. The walk took about 20 minutes and was partially steep. Giolou is a rural village with around 750 residents, featuring several cafes and restaurants. It boasts an old church surrounded by a picturesque traditional Greek cemetery, a small older chapel, and a large new church. This area exemplifies rural life in the Cypriot mountains, offering a glimpse into authentic countryside living.

I returned just in time for the daily soup, which consisted of vegetables and couscous, followed by an engaging lecture on listening to our bodies. Afterward, I enjoyed a refreshing dip in the thermal baths before preparing for dinner.

Saturday’s dinner came alive with the vibrant charm of a Greek taverna, featuring a singer who captivated the audience with enchanting melodies of Greek-style music. One dancer showcased impressive acrobatics while balancing glasses atop his head, while the rest danced gracefully, and guests enthusiastically joined in the festive spirit.

The dinner buffet included an active station where red tuna steaks were prepared fresh. Ouzo flowed freely, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Later that evening, we gathered at the bar in front of a cozy wood fireplace. The bar served as more than just a drinking spot; it was a gathering place where conversations flowed easily among guests. There was a palpable sense of connection here, making it easy for even solitary visitors to find companionship.

Being at the Secret Forest works wonders for the body and soul, offering great value for money compared to similar offerings in Israel. Tucked in the stunning mountains, the location enhances the overall experience, immersing guests in nature’s beauty and tranquility. A weekend here feels far too short to fully appreciate all that this enchanting retreat has to offer!

Adults only, ages 16 and up. secretfo.rest

The writer was a guest of the resort.