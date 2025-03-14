Purim Shpiel: First resident of Trump Towers in Gaza? Yair Netanyahu

The Jerusalem Roast, a satirical news section on The Jerusalem Post in honor of Purim (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Well before the planned US takeover of the Gaza Strip, one person is already getting a foothold into the future beachfront paradise – Yair Netanyahu.

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already put a deposit on a penthouse in Khan Yunis on the Gaza coast.

According to a source close to someone close to the prime minister’s barber, Yair advanced a case of champagne and a few boxes of Cuban cigars, which were left over from a previous “business transaction” in his father’s office, to a representative of US President Donald Trump’s real estate team as a deposit for the apartment.

“I’m getting sick of Miami, but I like the climate. So once those pesty natives are relocated, Gaza seems like an ideal place for me to pursue my dream of living off the state’s coffers,” Yair said.

According to an English translation of Globes provided by a news agency nowhere near Israel, the apartment – which comes with a free cable feed to FOXnews – will be one floor above the dwelling reserved by Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Yair’s mother Sara was reportedly elated at the prospects of her son returning to the Middle East after his exile in the nightclubs of South Beach. (L-R) Yair Netanyahu and his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (credit: FLASH90)

Sara finally speaks out

“Miami has gotten so tacky, and I can’t find any good housekeeping help there that speak English,” she said in between interviewing candidates for her husband’s cabinet. “I look forward to family Friday night dinners on the Gaza beach.”