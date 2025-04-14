An experience in Thailand’s Koh Samui before the ‘White Lotus Effect’

The new HBO’s season of The White Lotus is gaining world momentum and Israel is no exception on cable TV platforms. This American black comedy drama follows the exploits of guests and staff during a week spent at a luxury resort of an imaginary global brand.

The new season was filmed in Koh Samui, Thailand – and, according to American business news channel CNBC, social media conversations about traveling in Thailand rose 60% after the premiere of the third season in mid-February.

The island features a variety of beaches and activities that attracts millions for a rewarding vacation. Koh Samui was voted one of The Top Islands in the World in leading tourist magazines for 2024. Falling in love with this known tourist destination is not hard. The desire to relax and enjoy the soft sandy beaches is endless – especially by Israelis that love this island.

If you Google key search words like “A tropical paradise”, “Heaven and Earth”, “Lush greenery surrounded by crystal clear waters”, “White sandy beaches”, “Peaceful and tranquil environment”, “An immersion in Thai culture”, “Echoing local architectural aesthetics”, or “Stunning sunsets”, the most likely destination that will appear on your screen will be Koh Samui, Thailand.

Hospitality and environmental experts predict that like in previous seasons, filmed in Hawaii and Sicily, the massive exposure is set to bring an influx of hyper-tourism to the island. Is magnificent Koh Samui in danger of being completely overloaded? There's no doubt about one thing – the potential for accommodation overbooking is sparked.

JUST ABOUT when the new season hit the screens, I made my way to this earthly paradise to explore its secrets.

A cautious alert first: Flying to Koh Samui may drain travelers’ wallets. Limited airline competition and the exclusive, privately owned airport (the most scenic and unique airport I have ever experienced) play significant roles.

For Israelis departing Tel Aviv, this additional short-haul might have a cost similar to a flight to a nearby country in Europe. Just recently, Bangkok Airways, which dominates this route, announced off gearing up to order as many as 30 new aircraft as it renews its aging fleet and plans for a tourism boost driven by the popularity of the White Lotus series.

Regardless, exploring Thailand this winter, we dared not to miss this dream, this reputedly beautiful island. Endless panoramic vistas, viewpoints and sceneries in Koh Samui attract us and the eye never gets tired of the beauty the island offers.

The Wat Phra Yai, the Big Buddha Temple, is home to a giant, 12-metre-high gold-painted Buddha statue, a recognizable symbol of the island ever since it was inaugurated in 1972.

The 80-metre-high Na Muang Waterfalls, creating natural pools, attract many who the falls cascade down the distinct purple rocks.

The 80-metre-high Na Muang Waterfalls, creating natural pools, attract many who the falls cascade down the distinct purple rocks.

Hin Ta Hin Yai natural granite rocks create a buzz as there is hearsay among the locals that a while ago, two grandparents who sailed perished and their bodies were washed ashore and turned into the stones seen nowadays.

Chaweng is probably the most well-known and visited beach on the island and a lively area for endless entertainment. The thriving Fisherman’s Village in Bophut beach is a popular walking street, with rustic shop houses converted into eateries, shops, beach bars, and endless entertainment happenings, especially after sunset. Friday evening is certainly the biggest highlight. Crowds are flocking on endless food and drinks counters and I was thinking how all this will look when the “White Lotus Effect” hits.

Relaxing and unwinding

BUT LIKE all travelers, we are here to relax and unwind in a pampering hospitable resort. As Minor Hotels has announced at the beginning of the year the rebranding of Peace Resort Samui to NH Collection Samui, we accepted the challenge and made it our home.

Endless cosy villas spread in lush greenery under coconut trees dominated the scenery. Our garden villa was comfortable. We certainly discovered the sights and sounds of nature while enjoying the tastefully well maintained accommodation, with a comfortable bed and a coffee table loaded with goodies.

The resort is also defined by an amazing gastronomy. Breakfast is rich and tasty in the restaurant overlooking the sea. Executive Chef Patchaorn Pechmanee, who’s running the show here, surprised us with an experience. We joined her at the local market to buy fish and fresh products for a personal Thai cooking class.

The Som Tum (Green Papaya Salad) she taught us to prepare was a riot of fresh colors and crunchy textures and the additional dishes were just divine. The dinner served in the hotel’s very same restaurant by the beach was a gastronomic feast. The talented executive chef is a master of Thai food. This resort certainly has a lot of great cuisine to offer guests.

By the indulging swimming pool, we enjoyed a divine Thai massage treatment, provided in an open air, decorative hut. Although the pool was attractive, the hotel’s pristine section on the famous Bophut Beach was the highlight. Our preferred place to be.

THE PROPERTY has been independently operated since 1977, becoming a holiday destination for generations of Thais and international guests. This January, a major change was marked. “This is the first NH Collection in Thailand and we are very proud of the team and the resort, as we like to think we got the tranquility, the serenity and the uniqueness here, across the 122 rooms and villas”, says General Manager Graeme Ure.

As we wanted to experience another resort in another part of the island, we searched for an isolated serene tranquility by the island’s remote areas – and Lamai Beach was our choice. Located in the east part, it is one of the longest beaches, combined with breathtaking rocky formations and endless coconut trees. We were on a quest to find a resort where we can simply get lost in this heavenly reality, preferably in an earthly tropical oasis.

NESTLED ON a dream cliff in lush landscapes, unspoiled nature, powder-soft white sand and crystal-clear turquoise water, we checked in the beachfront Renaissance Koh Samui Resort & Spa.

Originally built 20 years ago, blending traditional Thai architecture, uncommon culture and tropical climate with contemporary design elements, the resort creates a unique and inviting atmosphere. Guests can escape to one of their own 77 seaside specious, comfortable luxury villas. Each of them is an exclusive residence offering contemporary upscale living. It is the gateway to a harmonious blend of Thai luxury and tranquility, and this lavish hideaway is amid a private whirlpool pool for us to relax and unwind.

LAMAI BEACH is seen from the lush greenery of this, perched on a hill oasis. Our daily routine was to experience the pampering pool for swimming, enjoying its unique Thai design and spread out works of art that dominate this popular hotel facility. Adjacent is the private, serene beach,a place we dare not miss at any given time. The refreshing sea breeze immediately puts us at ease for a relaxing vacation.

I made my way to an intimate glass-walled, posh conference room to meet Thai General Manager Kritchanut Phramthong. “Call me ‘A’”, he says with a smile as he witnesses my embarrassment how to pronounce his name.

Our conversation was illuminating. ”Renaissance is a very strong and recognized friendly luxury brand to Europeans. Our biggest challenge is the lack of direct flights from Europe, while direct flights are quite common from China, Japan and Korea. We aim to balance our markets and increase significantly guests from the West and Israel is included, as Israelis spend more and stay for longer periods,” he says. |I silently asked myself whether “A” will embrace the impact leading to over-tourism when the “White Lotus Effect” hits with additional flights.

Charming “A” indicates that one of the assets of the resort has to do with its location by relatively shallow bay water. “Water sports are not seen here, assuring a relaxing time on a quiet sandy beach surrounded by the magnificent rocky formations”, he says.

The general manager was so right. We spent endless hours by the beach under the trees with breaks for food and drinks by the pampering pool bar. Not forgetting Koh Samui’s incredible asset, the sunset that illuminates the sky and frames the picturesque landscape, we had to pack as this experience ended. Will a vacation in this magnificent island remain tranquil and relaxing when “The White Lotus Effect” strikes? Or will it be too expensive to visit, as the demand will skyrocket? Perhaps 3,000 kilometers of coastline and 1,430 other islands of this wonderful country will benefit from it.

A short while after my departure and the optimistic forecast regarding the White Lotus Effect, the deadly Myanmar earthquake took the industry by surprise. Although Koh Samui and the islands were not affected, the positive predictions to spark accommodation overbooking is put on halt. Traffic of most foreign tourist arrivals flow via Bangkok and it might be influenced – hopefully for just a short time.

The writer is the publisher of Travel Flash Tips and was a guest of both hotels.