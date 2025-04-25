Shmuel Zimmer: The Jerusalem wedding planner who does the impossible

Event planning is more of an art form than people realize.

Every single event has certain quirks and aspects that need to be gotten right, especially when it relates to the personalities of the people involved. From the outside, especially to the untrained eye, it may seem simple, but anyone who has looked closely at the inner workings that go into planning major events – from corporate gatherings to bnei mitzvahs and, of course, weddings – knows the incredible level of meticulous detail involved.

It often seems tedious, perhaps sometimes unnecessarily so, but anyone who has had something go wrong at an event knows how important it is for everything to be just right.

This is especially true for weddings, one of the most important milestones in a person’s life, a celebration of love and happiness and new beginnings as a couple begins their journey together. If you never tried to plan your own wedding, do note that it is a very daunting endeavor without help.

When I, your humble journalist, was getting married, my fiancée and I were immediately overwhelmed by the amount of work that needed to be done. It seemed impossible to organize everything while also working full-time jobs.

But Shmuel Zimmer from Teva Events saved us.

Thanks to him, our wedding was perfect. It was an amazing celebration that captured our love for each other and the values we share – a sentiment shared by the many couples Zimmer has helped over the years.

But I was amazed by how well he was able to handle all these hectic details, dealing with Israeli companies and their bureaucracy and ensuring that everything went to plan, no matter what.

What kind of person is able to take on something I, and so many others, found to be an impossible task?

It is for that reason that In Jerusalem sat down with Zimmer to discuss his life and work. And note: This article is not sponsored in any way.

What brought you to Israel? Tell me about your personal journey.

I was born and raised in Edgware, London, in a warm and close-knit Jewish community. From a young age, I felt a deep connection to the Land of Israel. It wasn’t something that was just taught; it was something I felt in my heart.

By the time I was 12 or 13, I already knew that I wanted to make aliyah. It wasn’t just a dream or an idea; it was a calling. I remember visiting Israel on family trips and feeling something indescribable – a sense of belonging, of being part of something bigger than myself.

That sense of purpose stayed with me throughout my teenage years. In 2018, I finally made the move. I began my journey in Israel by learning in Yeshivat Bat Ayin, which gave me time to settle, strengthen my roots, and build a foundation both spiritually and personally. Those first months were transformative; they helped me understand more deeply why I had come and what I wanted to contribute to this country.

After yeshiva, I officially made aliyah, and not long after, I opened my own business. It felt like a natural next step, not just professionally but as part of living out my values. For me, being in Israel isn’t just about geography. It’s about living in alignment with who I am and what I believe in: being part of the nation, building something meaningful here, and giving back in a creative and joyful way.

The decision to make aliyah wasn't always easy – there were challenges, of course – but it's one I'm grateful for every single day. It gave me a new sense of purpose and shaped who I am today, both personally and professionally.

What got you into wedding planning?

I got into the wedding planning business in London, where I was fortunate enough to grow up immersed in the world of high-end events. My father, James Zimmer, runs a successful catering and event production company in the UK, specializing in weddings and large-scale celebrations held in central London hotels and stunning countryside estates.

From a young age, I was drawn to the energy and creativity of it all. I started behind the scenes, helping in the back of the house with logistics, setups, and timelines. Over time, I moved to the front end, working directly with clients and managing full events. That early exposure to the elegance and precision of upscale British events gave me a strong foundation in what it means to deliver excellence.

When I later moved to Israel, I brought that experience with me, but the events landscape here was completely different. I launched my own business during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when events were uncertain, constantly shifting, and often required full planning within days.

It started out as a favor – helping friends and members of the community navigate last-minute wedding changes, small guest lists, and outdoor setups. But as word spread and demand grew, it quickly turned into a business. Those ‘corona weddings,’ as we called them, were raw, emotional, and deeply meaningful. And they laid the groundwork for the kind of planner I’ve become.

Since then, bless God, the business has grown, and so have I. Over time, I found my niche in nature-themed and outdoor weddings – a rustic forest ceremony, a vineyard celebration, or an elegant desert huppah [wedding canopy].

I’m passionate about integrating natural beauty into the aesthetic and atmosphere of an event. Israel offers so many breathtaking landscapes, and it’s incredibly rewarding to design weddings that feel organic and connected to the land.

In addition to private events, I’ve also taken on large-scale corporate planning and government productions. After the pandemic, I began working with various offices and ministries, managing conferences, ceremonies, and diplomatic events involving the prime minister, senior officials, and international representatives.

These events challenged me in new ways, sharpening my logistical planning, protocol awareness, and ability to work under pressure. That experience has enriched my private event work, giving me a broader perspective, stronger vendor connections, and a deeper understanding of the dynamics behind truly successful events. Nature-themed wedding in Jerusalem (Illustrative). (credit: Shai Ashkenazi)

What’s something about wedding planning that not many people realize?

One thing many people don’t realize about wedding planning in Israel is how intense and high-pressure it can be. There’s this misconception that it’s all about picking a dress and booking a hall; but in reality, it’s a full-scale production that requires managing a huge number of moving parts – often in a relatively short amount of time.

Weddings here are a big deal culturally, and expectations are high, whether it’s a 150-person event or a 500-guest celebration. The amount of detail involved can be overwhelming, from choosing the exact timing of the huppah and coordinating playlists down to the second.

What makes it especially intense is that you’re not just managing logistics; you’re managing people. Dealing with vendors in Israel can be tricky: The industry is competitive but informal, and things are often confirmed over WhatsApp rather than written contracts.

You have to constantly follow up and stay on top of everyone to make sure that what was promised actually happens. On top of that, you’re often juggling different opinions from both sides of the family, each with their own expectations, traditions, and ideas about how things ‘should be.’

Wedding planning in Israel is not just event coordination; it’s emotional navigation, damage control, and high-stakes multitasking. Plans change constantly, and the ability to adapt is essential. One minute, you’re finalizing your menu; the next, you’re soothing a relative who feels left out or renegotiating a quote from the lighting designer.

It’s a whirlwind. But for many, the end result is worth it: a high-energy, meaningful, and very personal celebration that reflects not only the couple but the entire fabric of their lives and community.

How has your job been impacted by the war?

The war has impacted all of us in different ways. For me, it brought an unexpected and life-altering turn. Not many clients know this, but in November 2023 – right at the start of the war – I received a draft notice. After everything our nation had just gone through in October, I felt more determined than ever to step up and do my part.

Despite having already built my business and being newly married, I chose to enlist and officially began my army service in May 2024. It wasn’t an easy decision – leaving behind the day-to-day of my business and entering a completely new world was definitely a major transition. But I felt that this was the right path, the one aligned with my values and my sense of responsibility as a citizen of this country.

Today, I’m serving in a technology unit within the Intelligence Corps. It’s a challenging and meaningful role, and I’m incredibly proud to be contributing to the safety and security of our people in this way.

Balancing military service with business ownership is no simple task, but with the support of my team and amazing mefakdim [commanders], I’ve been able to keep the business running, even while in uniform. It’s a juggle, for sure – but I wouldn’t trade the opportunity to serve for anything. It’s been a humbling, eye-opening experience that has deepened my personal resilience and my professional sense of purpose.

What’s your favorite anecdote from all the weddings you’ve planned?

Wow, there are honestly so many moments that stand out, but one story from last winter really touched me and stuck with me as a reminder of how important the small things are.

I was planning a beautiful boutique wedding for a truly sweet couple. It was an intimate event, full of warmth and personal touches. After the huppah, while the couple was off taking photos, I stepped into the cheder yichud (room set aside for the bride and groom) to check on the setup and see if I should clear their plates.

I noticed a bottle of wine sitting on the table, elegantly labeled “MRS” from the Jerusalem Winery. Thinking practically and wanting to take care of everything for them, I thought to myself: ‘They’ll probably want to drink this now, but there’s no bottle opener here; I’ll open it for them so it’s ready when they return.’

A few minutes later, the bride came up to me, visibly upset, nearly in tears, asking who had opened the bottle of wine. My heart sank. She gently explained that she had bought that bottle almost a year earlier during a trip to a winery in the North.

It was a personal gift she had picked out for her groom, with the intention that they’d open it together on their first anniversary. It was meant to be a moment, a memory in the making, and now that moment had been inadvertently taken away.

I felt awful. My assumption, though well-intentioned, had led to something she truly cared about being lost. I immediately apologized, looked her in the eyes, and said, ‘It’s on me; I’m going to fix this. Don’t worry.’

I didn’t hesitate. Between running the rest of the wedding, I started making calls – dozens of them – to wine stores all over the country. I was asking if they had that specific bottle in stock and if the store was still open. After about an hour of searching, I finally found a store with the exact wine. It was nearly closing time and about an hour’s drive away, but I sent my assistant flying out the door.

Just in time for the main course, he returned – wine in hand. I walked up to the bride and placed the unopened bottle on her table. She was stunned, and this time the tears were of joy and gratitude. It was such a small gesture, really – but to her, it meant everything.

And to me, it was a powerful reminder of what this job is really about. It’s not just about timelines and vendors and flowers; it’s about caring. It’s about being present, noticing the details, and doing whatever it takes to make sure that on their happiest day, the couple truly feels held and cared for in every possible way.

What advice do you have for anyone interested in getting into event planning?

My biggest piece of advice for anyone looking to get into event planning is to get your hands dirty – experience is everything. This is a field where real learning happens on the ground, not just in theory. Reach out to vendors, party planners, caterers, florists – anyone connected to the industry – and offer to help out, even in the smallest roles.

Shadowing professionals, assisting at events, and being present behind the scenes will teach you things no course or textbook ever could. You’ll learn how to troubleshoot in real time, communicate under pressure, and manage the small details that make all the difference.

Also, think big and be proactive. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you – create them. If you have an idea for an event, even something small like a themed dinner or community gathering, organize it!

The more you practice, the more you refine your eye for detail and develop your own style. Be creative, think outside the box, and don’t be afraid to bring fresh ideas to the table. The best event planners are those who stay curious and open-minded.

Lastly, remember that this industry is all about people: their emotions, expectations, and dreams. So, while logistics and aesthetics are important, emotional intelligence, calmness under pressure, and strong interpersonal skills are what truly set great planners apart. Stay humble, stay hungry, and always stay kind.