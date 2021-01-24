Everyone agrees: Vote for the trees! Tu Bishvat logo competition

For the first time in decades, Jerusalem Post readers can reimagine the newspaper’s historic logo in a way that reflects the Jewish people’s deep connection to the environment and planting trees in Israel.

Tu Bishvat, the ‘New Year for the Trees,’ is the date when Due to the efforts of the Jewish National Fund, which has planted over 250 million trees throughout the country, Israel is one of the most tree-friendly countries in the world.Tu Bishvat, the ‘New Year for the Trees,’ is the date when trees in the land of Israel emerge from their winter slumber and begin the cycle of fruit-bearing. This year, it is observed on Thursday, January 28.

To mark the day, the Post and JNF-USA have teamed up, asking artists around the world for their concept of a reimagined Jerusalem Post logo. The top 10 logo submissions that receive the most votes will be presented to a panel of expert judges who will select the winner.

Say happy birthday to the trees and vote for your favorite JPost tree logo>> The new logo will replace the existing Jerusalem Post logo over the Tu Bishvat holiday, from January 27 to 28.

