Israeli Jon Scheyer tapped to replace legendary Duke basketball coach

Scheyer has been reportedly named "coach-in-waiting" to replace the famous Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who has won more games than any coach in men's college basketball history.

By REUTERS, JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 3, 2021 01:56
Duke's Jon Scheyer celebrates a basket against Butler during the second half of their NCAA national championship college basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 5, 2010. (photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)
Duke's Jon Scheyer celebrates a basket against Butler during the second half of their NCAA national championship college basketball game in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 5, 2010.
(photo credit: MARK BLINCH/ REUTERS)
Duke's Mike "Coach K" Krzyzewski, who has won more games than any coach in men's college basketball history,  will reportedly retire after the 2021-22 season.
Stadium on Wednesday reported both Krzyzewski's intentions to depart and that associate coach and former Blue Devils guard Jon Scheyer will be a leading candidate for the position. ESPN reported that Scheyer, an American-Israeli national who has also won the 2012 Israeli State Basketball Cup and Israeli League Cup, will be named "coach-in-waiting."
According to ESPN, Duke had also talked to outside candidates about replacing Krzyzewski, with one name brought up being Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. But sources told the sports news outlet that Scheyer, the lead recruiter on such stars as Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson, is Duke's choice to replace Coach K.
Krzyzewski, 74, has recorded 1,170 victories and five national championships during a coaching career that began at Army in 1975. He posted a 73-59 record during his five years with Army before joining Duke for the 1980-81 season.
Krzyzewski guided the Blue Devils to 12 Final Four appearances, including NCAA championships in 1990-91, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2009-10 and 2014-15.
A three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and five-time ACC Coach of the Year, Krzyzewski was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001. He also coached the United States men's national team to three Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016).
The Blue Devils missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995 following a 13-11 season in 2020-21.
The retirement news comes on the heels of rival Roy Williams stepping down at North Carolina on April 1. Tar Heels alum Hubert Davis replaced Williams.


