It’s a girl for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and wife

Frey and his wife, Sarah Clarke, had a baby girl, Frida Jade, on Thursday, the day before the beginning of Rosh Hashanah.

Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives. For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow. —Jacob & Sarah Frida Jade Frey ❤️Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives. For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow.—Jacob & Sarah pic.twitter.com/0a6PXwSQqS September 17, 2020

“Nothing prepared us for the love we already feel. She’s a radiant light in our lives,” the Jewish mayor tweeted in announcing the birth. “For us, her birth leading into Rosh Hashanah symbolizes new beginnings and hope in the midst of tough days. She’s our reminder of a better tomorrow.”

The tweet included a photo of the newborn, one with mom and one with both parents.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The couple had announced their pregnancy on Twitter in March, asking rhetorically: “Is there an appropriate way to announce a pregnancy during a global pandemic?”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will start the Jewish New Year as a new dad.