The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish-American astronaut Jessica Meir addresses TAU

“Israel is a very important part of me,” Meir said, mentioning the personal items she brought to the International Space Station, such as an Israeli flag and Hanukkah socks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 20, 2021 23:29
Jessica Meir prepares to be submerged in NASA's 6.2 million gallon Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory for spacewalk training. (photo credit: NASA/JOSH VALCARCEL)
Jessica Meir prepares to be submerged in NASA's 6.2 million gallon Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory for spacewalk training.
(photo credit: NASA/JOSH VALCARCEL)
On Thursday, NASA astronaut Dr. Jessica Meir discussed her missions to space, life under extreme environmental conditions, and the relationship between her research and combating climate change at Tel Aviv University's 2021 Board of Governors Meeting. 
Meir, the fourth Jewish woman and 15th Jewish person ever to travel to space, addressed TAU by live broadcast at the Yehiel Ben-Zvi Academic Symposium, entitled “Between Climate Change, Space Research and Life under Extreme Conditions,” held on the university's campus. 
Also a marine biologist and physiologist, Meir was born to a Swedish mother and an Israeli father, who was raised in Tel Aviv.
During her virtual remarks to the symposium, Meir spoke of her connection to Israel and displayed several images of the Jewish state captured from outer space.
“Israel is a very important part of me,” she said, also mentioning the personal items she brought to the International Space Station, including an Israeli flag, Hanukkah socks bearing Stars of David, and menorahs– along with a commemorative coin honoring late Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon. Meir has celebrated her Jewish identity and ties to Israel on her widely followed social media accounts.
Hanukkah greetings from astronaut Jessica Meir's Twitter account.TWITTER SCREENSHOTHanukkah greetings from astronaut Jessica Meir's Twitter account.TWITTER SCREENSHOT
Meir, a self-described "avid environmentalist," also addressed climate change, a timely topic as TAU recently launched the Center for Climate Change Action.
“We take a lot of photographs from the space station which can be used by scientists on the ground to see things like our changing planet,” she said from her current station in Houston, Texas. “By looking at things like the retreat of glaciers from the space station, at the same vantage point from which we’ve looked at for decades, scientists can make measurements and understand what’s going on with the ever-pressing battle with climate change.”
The 44-year-old concluded by dedicating the talk to the crew of the Space Shuttle Columbia, notably Ilan Ramon. "The first Israeli in space was part of this mission," she said of the tragic 2003 accident in which all seven crew members perished.


Tags tel aviv university Ilan Ramon Jessica Meir
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli society threatened by partisanship - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Social media should be held responsible for its toxic impact - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

To my youngest daughter, joining the IDF

 By GIL TROY
Zalman Shoval

Israel relations in Congress aren't what they used to be - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Efraim Zuroff

Canada failed to deal with their WWII Nazis residents - opinion

 By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

‘Jewish supremacy’ conspiracy theory spread on Irish parliament floor

MEMBERS OF Students for a Just Palestine protest a scheduled lecture by Ambassador to Ireland Ze’ev Boker at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by