The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Jewish Grandparents Network offers virtual Jewish experiences for families

While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for grandparents to teach their grandchildren about Judaism, 'The Family Room' aims to make this easier through virtual experiences.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 5, 2021 22:34
"The Family Room" (photo credit: COURTESY/JEWISH GRANDPARENTS NETWORK)
"The Family Room"
(photo credit: COURTESY/JEWISH GRANDPARENTS NETWORK)
The Jewish Grandparents Network (JGN), an organization providing resources for older generations of Jews, is expanding its operations with the launch of "The Family Room," a virtual space in which grandparents can participate in Jewish activities with their families.
According to a national study of Jewish grandparents published by the organization in 2019, 71% of Jewish grandparents felt it was important to transmit their Jewish values to their grandchildren and 70% felt it was important to teach their grandchildren about Jewish heritage.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult for grandparents to teach their grandchildren about Judaism, The Family Room aims to make this easier through virtual experiences.
The Family Room provides multiple virtual activities through which grandparents can participate in Jewish experiences with their grandchildren, including "the Arts; Celebrations & Holidays; Cooking & Food; Family Stories; Gardening & the Earth; Health & Wellbeing; Play; and a Reading Room," according to the organization. In the "Arts" space, participants watch 5-minute videos teaching dance and "Family Stories" includes templates to learn about family history via portraits, videos, photos and recordings.
“Grandparents can infuse nearly any activity that they love doing with their grandkids with some form of Jewish learning,” said Director of Creative Partnerships at the Jewish Grandparents Network Terry Kaye. “Gardening, yoga, cooking, dancing, Minecraft—all of these activities can be enriched with Jewish learning and values."
Parents and grandparents with a boy on his birthday (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP) Parents and grandparents with a boy on his birthday (credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
In order to provide quality content, the organization recruited experts including filmmaker and author Tiffany Shlain, cognitive fitness experts at BrainSavers, artist Hanoch Piven, professor and family stories expert Dr. Marshall Duke and the Association of Jewish Libraries. The network hopes the programs it formulated in conjunction with these professionals will be excellent resources for grandparents. Duke will discuss the importance of family stories on November 16.
In addition to these activities and programs, JGN will host a podcast and various family retreats.
“Grandparents are a hidden treasure in plain sight.  We are a living bridge from our past to our Jewish future," said JGN President and Co-founder of Lee M. Hendler, who is a grandmother herself. "However we choose to connect with Judaism, we know that it can add joy and meaning to our families’ lives and deepen the special relationship we have with our grandchildren.  Supporting and enriching these connections is what we do at the Jewish Grandparents Network.”


Tags Judaism family Activities
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Iran acts with impunity ahead of nuclear talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
3

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
4

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
5

Vaccinated? These four factors could increase your risk of COVID infection

A WOMAN receives a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Tel Aviv in August

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by