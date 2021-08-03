Kids program at Israel National Library explores world of magic and myths

The National Library of Israel will offer summer programs for children throughout the month of August, where participants aged 6-12 will learn about folklore, myths and legends, a press release stated on Monday. This is just one of the many programs that the library hosts, as they also have library tours, seminars, courses, exhibitions and other events, according to their website. Fictional creatures that children will learn about include unicorns, dragons and sea monsters. They will also be able to dive into the collections that are at the National Library, which include illustrations of the creatures mentioned, and even adventure books. The children are to participate in many activities in this program, and will even have the opportunity to create their own book with their original mythical creatures that they invent.
The program is held in Hebrew and will be abide by the relevant COVID guidelines. Earlier last month, it was reported that a new auditorium for the library is set to be built in Jerusalem, due to a philanthropic donation from business magnate and producer David Geffen.Other notable achievements of the library includes is publishing new and digitized works of the 20th century author Franz Kafka. Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.