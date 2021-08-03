The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Kids program at Israel National Library explores world of magic and myths

Fictional creatures that children will learn about include unicorns, dragons, and sea monsters.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2021 02:39
Monsters in the National Library of Israel (photo credit: Courtesy)
Monsters in the National Library of Israel
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The National Library of Israel will offer summer programs for children throughout the month of August, where participants aged 6-12 will learn about folklore, myths and legends, a press release stated on Monday. 
This is just one of the many programs that the library hosts, as they also have library tours, seminars, courses, exhibitions and other events, according to their website. 
Fictional creatures that children will learn about include unicorns, dragons and sea monsters. They will also be able to dive into the collections that are at the National Library, which include illustrations of the creatures mentioned, and even adventure books. 
The children are to participate in many activities in this program, and will even have the opportunity to create their own book with their original mythical creatures that they invent. 
The program is held in Hebrew and will be abide by the relevant COVID guidelines. 
Earlier last month, it was reported that a new auditorium for the library is set to be built in Jerusalem, due to a philanthropic donation from business magnate and producer David Geffen.
Other notable achievements of the library includes is publishing new and digitized works of the 20th century author Franz Kafka
Gadi Zaig contributed to this report. 


Tags children literature library National Library of Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs an Olympics-sized change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by