Language exchange brings together Jewish, Palestinian students in Jerusalem

At a Jerusalem workshop, about 20 students meet weekly, Jews and Arabs, to practice each other's language.

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 13:57
Palestinian woman chats with Israeli woman during language exchange program modelled on speed dating in, Jerusalem (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Palestinian woman chats with Israeli woman during language exchange program modelled on speed dating in, Jerusalem
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
 A small group of Israelis and Palestinians in Jerusalem, a city of political, religious and cultural divisions, is trying to bridge a Hebrew-Arabic language gap through learning modeled on speed dating.
About 20 students meet weekly at a 19th-century villa, and sitting together, Jew facing Arab, they practice each other's language, guided by cards spelling out simple scenarios that prompt dialogue.
When a whistle sounds every 20 minutes, participants rotate with new partners across tables arranged under colorful murals.
The encounters - quick and cordial, if sometimes awkward - help the Palestinians to improve the Hebrew required for dealing with Israeli authorities, and the Jews to deepen their grasp of Arabic.
Most Palestinians in Jerusalem live in its eastern sector, captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war. Only basic Hebrew is studied in east Jerusalem schools, making it difficult for Palestinians to achieve advanced proficiency.
Woman blows whistle during language exchange program for Israelis and Palestinians modelled on speed dating, in Jerusalem (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Woman blows whistle during language exchange program for Israelis and Palestinians modelled on speed dating, in Jerusalem (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
"And it's the same for Israelis - if they do study Arabic, it's an Arabic you can't use," said Maya Giz, a Hebrew teacher, referring to the classical, and not commonly spoken, version of the language.
Giz, who initiated the project in 2019 with Sahar Mukhemar, a Palestinian sports instructor and a former student of hers, says the language exercises are a "crossing of a mental border" between the two peoples.
She said Palestinians and Israelis taking part in the program share "the same embarrassment of talking and ... (can) break this barrier of fear together".
Jamila Khouri, a Palestinian, said learning Hebrew could help her and others "merge well in the community and find a job opportunity in a good field".
Jewish participant Eli Benita said the language learning spoke volumes about coexistence, in a city where tensions in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict sometimes spill over into violence.
"I see that this is the only way to reach some kind of a peaceful routine of life here in this region we live in," he said. 


