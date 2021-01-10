The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Last widow of US Civil War veteran dies at age 101

Few knew about the marriage, which was kept secret to avoid a scandal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 10, 2021 02:27
Cub Scout Colten Short, 10, of Arlington, salutes a grave after fixing a flag in front of a headstone ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, US May 19, 2020. (photo credit: MAX GERSH/THE COMMERCIAL APPEAL/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)
Cub Scout Colten Short, 10, of Arlington, salutes a grave after fixing a flag in front of a headstone ahead of the Memorial Day weekend at West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Memphis, Tennessee, US May 19, 2020.
(photo credit: MAX GERSH/THE COMMERCIAL APPEAL/USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS)
Helen Viola Jackson, the last known widow of a Civil War soldier, passed away at the age of 101, People Magazine reported.
A statement by the Missouri Cherry Blossom confirmed her death, which took place on December 16 at a Missouri nursing home where she resided.
Born in 1919, Jackson had married her husband, 93-year-old James Bolin, when she was just 17 in 1936, while she was caring for him. The marriage, according to the Missouri Cherry Blossom Festival statement, was a means for the 14th Missouri Cavalry veteran to "provide for her future" as thanks, since he "did not believe in accepting charity."
This wedding resulted in Jackson being eligible to receive Bolin's Union army pension, which would give her income during the great depression.  But despite Bolin's death in 1939, Jackson never received the pension, reportedly being threatened by one of Bolin's daughters to have her reputation ruined.
This desire to spare hers and Bolin's reputations is why Jackson had been very tight-lipped about her marriage. Few at the time were aware of her being married aside from the witnesses, due to Jackson's desire to spare Bolin from "the scorn of wagging tongues," according to People.
Jackson never remarried or had children, and instead spent her life working for community engagement, according to People.


Tags soldiers veterans obituary death Missouri Civil War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Twitter banned Trump, now it needs to ban Khamenei

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The lawless streets of Kafr Aqab and Israel

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The vaccination and an old plague

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Benny Gantz's political career is not over yet - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Israel's COVID-19 response has parallels to the Gulf War - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

Nine reasons why Israel leads the world in vaccine distribution

People get vaccinated at the Clalit vaccination center in Jerusalem, January 3, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by