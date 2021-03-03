Likud website features ironic photo of Netanyahu, Cuomo shaking hands





קוומו אגב, עסוק בימים אלו בסקנדל ציבורי גדול ומואשם על הטרדה מינית של מי שהייתה עוזרת ויועצת לענייני בריאות שלו. מעיין באתרי המפלגות, מצאתי שעכשיו באתר ה @Likud_Party (שלא עודכן מאז 2019), שהתמונה בראשית היא של נתניהו עם אנדרו קוומו, מושל ניו יורק.קוומו אגב, עסוק בימים אלו בסקנדל ציבורי גדול ומואשם על הטרדה מינית של מי שהייתה עוזרת ויועצת לענייני בריאות שלו. pic.twitter.com/OpKF1ZVuF0 March 2, 2021 That would not have been cause for any controversy, had Cuomo not currently been under federal investigation for his handling of data connected to the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the State of New York, as well as for sexual harassment allegations.

But he is. Cuomo is suspected of misreporting the COVID-19 death toll at the state's nursing homes in August, in what has become a major scandal for the governor.

He is also under investigation for alleged sexual harassment, following two complaints made by former staff members who had worked alongside him over the years.

The Likud's homepage, which has not been updated since June 2019, portrays an ironic image of two individuals in positions of power, currently under legal scrutiny over serious allegations that question their ability to maintain such positions.

Perhaps, like the Likud homepage itself, they have become outdated. Or perhaps, it is meant as a message to Netanyahu's critics - suggesting that like Cuomo, Netanyahu too is innocent until proven guilty.