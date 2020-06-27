The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Lucille Weiss, 93, beloved matriarch with zest for life

Weiss, who died on May 4 of COVID-19 in Concord, Massachusetts, at the age of 93, grew up in New York City. She graduated high school as “the tallest girl in her class with a personality to match”

By JENNA GRADY/JTA  
JUNE 27, 2020 08:20
Lucille Weiss died on May 4, 2020 of COVID-19. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lucille Weiss died on May 4, 2020 of COVID-19.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
BOSTON — Lucille Weiss had a zest for life, traversing continents and cultivating a home teeming with family and friends — and 17 species of pests, including a skunk and a parrot.
At the age of 80, she set out to visit a roost of butterflies in central Mexico. The steep uphill journey required her to travel by horseback, and it took the effort of four men to hoist her into the saddle.
“She created a magical life,” said her daughter Jeri Weiss.
Weiss, who died on May 4 of COVID-19 in Concord, Massachusetts, at the age of 93, grew up in New York City. She graduated high school as “the tallest girl in her class with a personality to match,” according to her obituary.
Her studies were devoted to education, earning a teaching degree from New York University in 1947 and later a master’s degree in school counseling and educational administration. Most of her career was spent teaching middle school in Springfield, New Jersey, where she served as the health and gym teacher and a guidance counselor and was an early advocate of sex education.
Throughout her adult life, Weiss continued her parents’ work in supporting a children’s orphanage in Acapulco, Mexico, where she started a library.
At a remembrance held over Zoom, all three of her children recalled her devotion to them and to her husband, Arthur Weiss.
They taught us “how to be married, how to be a family,” said her son, Danny Weiss.
“She was the center of our family and loved us being together,” Weiss’s granddaughter Kelsey said.
Weiss is survived by her three children: Danny Weiss, Nancy Weiss, and Jeri Weiss; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.


Tags United States diaspora Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus sparked a new wave of antisemitism By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': There is a heavy price for annexation By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The link between George Orwell, George Floyd and the Jews – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
For 'settlers,' annexation feels like making aliyah again – opinion By DAVID BRINN
My Word: Culture, corona and the Banai clan By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 Was the US secretive 'ninja' missile used again in Syria Saturday?
A motorbike burns after an airstrike in this screen grab taken from a social media video said to be taken in Idlib, Syria on July 16, 2019
4 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
5 Hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses available for 2021 - WHO
Small bottles labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe are seen in this illustration
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by