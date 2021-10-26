The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit

Cash visited Israel five times throughout his life. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 26, 2021 19:51
National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (photo credit: IPPA staff)
National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit
(photo credit: IPPA staff)
Photos of Johnny Cash's visit to Israel, which took place almost exactly 50 years ago, have been released by the National Library of Israel earlier this month.
His visit in 1971 was the third time that the country singer visited the Jewish State. He visited Israel five times throughout his life. 
His first time in Israel was in 1966, where he was visiting Christian sites. In 1969, Cash recorded an album known as The Holy Land, which was inspired by his second trip to Israel. 
Songs in the album include “Land of Israel, “The Ten Commandments” and “Come to the Wailing Wall.”
His visit two years later was for the purpose to film a movie, Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus, narrated by Cash, which tells the life of Jesus. The film reportedly became a cult hit among evangelical audiences.
National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (credit: IPPA staff) National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (credit: IPPA staff)
The National Library of Israel was founded in late-19th century Jerusalem, which holds archives of and records of many individuals. 
A new auditorium of the library is set to complete construction in 2022.
National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (credit: IPPA staff) National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (credit: IPPA staff)


Tags music jesus National Library of Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The amateur nature of the government is a problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Israel is not suppressing Palestinian civil society - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
RABBI DAVID STAV visits ‘The Jerusalem Post’ this week.

We need to preserve the beauty of Shmita - opinion

 By DAVID STAV
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL
Most Read
1

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
4

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s crisis is escalating

Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands August 21, 2018.
5

Israel approves plan to let in vaccinated tourists starting November 1

TRAVELERS WALK through Ben-Gurion Airport earlier this year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by