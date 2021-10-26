Photos of Johnny Cash's visit to Israel, which took place almost exactly 50 years ago, have been released by the National Library of Israel earlier this month.

His visit in 1971 was the third time that the country singer visited the Jewish State. He visited Israel five times throughout his life.

His first time in Israel was in 1966, where he was visiting Christian sites. In 1969, Cash recorded an album known as The Holy Land, which was inspired by his second trip to Israel.

Songs in the album include “Land of Israel, “The Ten Commandments” and “Come to the Wailing Wall.”

His visit two years later was for the purpose to film a movie, Gospel Road: A Story of Jesus, narrated by Cash, which tells the life of Jesus. The film reportedly became a cult hit among evangelical audiences.

National Library of Israel releases photos of Johnny Cash's visit (credit: IPPA staff)

The National Library of Israel was founded in late-19th century Jerusalem, which holds archives of and records of many individuals.

A new auditorium of the library is set to complete construction in 2022

