The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Roblox outage: Why did the game shut down for three days?

The Roblox outage was temporary and was back up on November 1, but the outage was still noticed, especially among the game's target demographic: Young children.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 3, 2021 22:51
Popular online video game platform Roblox is seen being down during an outage. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Popular online video game platform Roblox is seen being down during an outage.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Gamers around the world were shocked around the weekend when the popular online video game Roblox suddenly shut down worldwide for three days.
The outage was temporary and was back up on November 1. But the outage was still noticed, especially among the game's target demographic: Young children.
So what exactly happened? 
Here is everything you need to know about the Roblox outage.

What is Roblox?

Roblox. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Roblox. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Roblox is not a typical video game, per se, but is rather an online gaming platform and game creation system, not unlike one of the many functions in the popular game Minecraft.
Essentially, this allows for users to create their own games and share them with other users on the platform. 
The game itself was made back in 2006 by the Roblox Corporation and went largely unnoticed. Around 10 years later, it slowly began growing in popularity, skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the game's primary users are children, with the company reporting that over 50% of all kids in the US under the age of 16 play the game, The Verge reported in July 2020.
The game itself is free and can be played on PC, Mac, iOS and Android, though microtransactions exist in an in-game currency dubbed Robux. 

When did Roblox shut down?

On October 28 at around 7:00 p.m. EST, the platform had started experiencing issues. Soon, the platform went down entirely. 
The company worked for days to fix the issue, and on November 1, the problem was finally fixed.

Why did Roblox shut down? Was Chipotle involved?

A question that arose during the outage is whether the fast-food chain Chipotle was in some way connected. This is due to a Chipotle promotion offered in the game in partnership with the chain. As the promotion went live on the platform at 6:30 p.m. EST on October 28, shortly before the issues began, many wondered if this could be connected.
But the company had said this was not the case, and had revealed on Twitter that  “We know that this outage was not related to any specific experiences or partnerships on the platform.”
In a statement released to The Verge, the Roblox Corporation also confirmed it was not due to an external intrusion, such as a hack.
In an update regarding the outage on October 31, Roblox Corporation CEO David Baszucki explained that the issue was something internal. He did not specify the exact nature of the issue, but he did shed some light on some of the details.
"This was an especially difficult outage in that it involved a combination of several factors," he wrote in a blog post. "A core system in our infrastructure became overwhelmed, prompted by a subtle bug in our backend service communications while under heavy load. This was not due to any peak in external traffic or any particular experience. Rather the failure was caused by the growth in the number of servers in our datacenters. The result was that most services at Roblox were unable to effectively communicate and deploy."
Further details will be made available in a "post-mortem" report of the Roblox outage after the company finishes analyzing the incident.

What does the Roblox outage mean for the company?

The outage dealt the Roblox Corporation a hefty financial blow.
According to MarketWatch, the company's shares declined by around 4% on Monday. Its shares closed that day at $81.14. In total, the outage and subsequent share price drop cost the company's market cap some $1.66 billion. Further, based on the company's last quarterly report, the outage would have cost the company $15 million in revenue.
But it isn't just the company that is affected.
Many users who go on the platform every day actually use it as a means of making money, deriving income from their creations in the game. These users would have also taken a financial hit from the lost days' revenue.

Will users miss out on Roblox's Halloween events?

Fortunately, no.
The company announced over Twitter that the Halloween season would be extended. 
Users can still check it out before it ends on November 9.


Tags business Money video games Gaming
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mansour Abbas: Israel's most unpredictable politician - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Boycott Winter Olympics in China - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

US and Israeli energy miracles can fuel the future - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Micah Halpern

Banning kosher shechita is a direct attack on Jews - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Kenneth Bandler

Focus needs to be maintained on US antisemitism - opinion

By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

Israel’s COVID travel rules changed for tourists Monday – here are the details

Rabin Square COVID-19 testing site, Tel Aviv, Israel, August 16, 2021.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.
5

Israel to ban unvaccinated US tourists, even if they had COVID-19

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by