18-year-old indicted for luring underage girls online using 'Roblox'

The Ashkelon Magistrate's Court on Sunday indicted 18-year-old Ashkelon resident Ron Machluf for using the 'Roblox' online game to lure and commit sexual offenses against several girls between the ages of 7 and 12.According to the indictment, Machluf would contact young girls on the game's chat, offering virtual money in exchange for personal details and partially nude photos.The indictment charges Machluf of 7 counts of obscene sexual acts, sexual harassment and more. The prosecution maintains that more victims likely exist that have not yet come forward.While initial reports claimed that the suspect was 19 years old, the indictment corrected this mistake.