The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Traveling during the coronavirus pandemic - opinion

Traveling as we knew it has changed...

By HADASSAH CHEN  
APRIL 8, 2021 18:17
THE WRITER embraces her husband as she sheds tears at the airport. (photo credit: HADASSAH CHEN)
THE WRITER embraces her husband as she sheds tears at the airport.
(photo credit: HADASSAH CHEN)
 I could see myself already hugging her and kissing her and I couldn’t wait any longer. My mum was alone this year in Milan for Passover, my dad stuck in Montreal because he is Canadian and trying to get his vaccination there; if he went back to Italy he wouldn’t get the second Pfizer dose.
“This year it will be like this,” mum wrote in the family Whatsapp group, each one of us separate, “it’s a new world, kids, and we have to adapt.”
“Only I can,” I wrote followed by a million happy emojis and smiley faces.
“We Israelis are ahead of all of you, and I will come to Italy with the family, I will save the family as much as I can, I will bring joy and freedom fresh from Israel.”
All this enthusiasm and heroics, however, were abruptly stopped at Ben-Gurion Airport when very gently, an Israeli security agent explains to me that the Italian government has rejected entry for the whole family. If I want, I can travel alone.
You must be kidding; I turn around and see my kids all equipped, ready for the flight looking at me in shock as I am literally exploding in a child’s cry in front of half of the personnel at the airport.
“Mami is crying,” I hear my little one whisper to their sister.
“Please, I beg you, let me talk to someone in Italy,” I urge the Israeli who keeps answering me with a strong accent. But he persists: “I am sorry, it is not our decision.”
I feel like I am having a nervous breakdown, I have worked two weeks to collect all papers needed for us to fly, including COVID tests, vaccine certificates printed, a working letter invitation from Milan, Italian birth certificate...
I literally had a folder with me at the check-in counter, plus all passports, passport covers, stickers, pens etc...
“I repeat, Mrs. Chen, if you want you can board this flight alone – and you must decide now as we are about to close the gate.”
I TURN to my family and see my older daughters hugging me, “Go ma, we will take care of everyone here, you wanted so much to see your mum.” My husband who had been silent until now in shock comes toward me and gently whispers, “Go darling, I will stay with the kids, you wanted so much to go, we will be okay.”
My two youngest ones are holding my skirt and not letting me go while they repeat what the older ones say, go mami go. As I turn my face from them I see the airport guy’s face in front of mine. In five minutes we are closing the flight, he repeats, as if he is enjoying this dramatic moment.
I was torn between love for my family and the desperate longing to hug my mum, who’s home alone for Passover with my sister. How can I leave them? We were already in the middle of Passover, we had spent the first days with my husband’s family at my sister-in-law’s house in Carmit, where we all had an amazing time, and now I was so excited to take my kids to my mother in Milan, lockdown... corona in full swing there... but home!
Where will they go, what will they do, how can I leave them in the middle of the holiday? Our own house was off-limits; it was not cleaned for Passover.
Is it selfish of me to just board that plane, or is it selfish of me not to go to mum even if I go alone, knowing she is so looking forward to seeing me?
What do I do?
My husband puts my suitcase on the belt to be tagged, I give my passport to check-in, and after five seconds I take it back.
Sorry, I can’t leave, I will cry the whole way and back. I can’t leave you now, I am staying.
They take off my suitcase and close the flight.
Bye, bye Milan.
Kids are hugging me with joy, I am sobbing as if I just missed the Titanic.
“Get me some Italian diplomat on the phone now!” I scream after a coffee, the fourth cry on my husband’s shoulder, and after taking a breath of fresh air; now I am ready to fight.
Thanks to an angel named Yossi (not my husband) I get contacted by the consul of Italy in Tel Aviv.
“Signora Hadassah,” he greets me on the phone and gently calms me, “I will check now and see what the situation is, give me an hour.” In the meantime, the housekeeper at my mum’s home in Milan is calling me wanting to know what is going on.
Teresa is her name, she has been working at our home for the past 27 years. She puts me on speaker so my mum can hear me, in Italy it is still chag (the part of the holiday with religious restrictions which include the prohibition against speaking on the phone), I start crying, and I hear my mother crying too, and Teresa starts crying as well!
Teresa says my mum is happy that I chose to stay with Yossi and the kids. That was the right choice.
Yes, it was. I know it.
That’s it, the world has changed, we cannot plan, we cannot choose, we cannot guarantee anything anymore.
We have to accept, pray, obey and know that God runs the world and all He does is for the best.
It’s not easy when we have been accustomed to just do what we want, without asking anyone permission.
That was the problem I guess, the world was getting out of hand. Too much freedom?
We have gone back to the future, but we embrace new feelings and emotions that had seemed to have gone.
We treasure family and relationships more.
We trust God more and ourselves less.
We have become more spiritual and less physical.
Phone rings again, “Signora Hadassah,” I hear on the other end of the line, “you are registered according to our papers as your mother’s sister, with Canadian residency and an Israeli passport. You are a mess.”
Thank you.
Do these things happen only to me, or is it the Italian bureaucracy that is a disaster, or a combination of both?
I love Italians but let them just deal with fashion and cars.
After four hours of calls with the Italian Embassy, I am exhausted and hungry. I give up.
We will not fly for the last part of the holidays to Italy, but I get a promise from the sweetest consul ever, who had already taken my case to heart, that he will send me to Italy right after Passover, that he will help me solve my case and make me and my children all Italian, finally.
I feel like I am in Gone with the Wind...
Tomorrow is a new day...
Our improvised last-minute Israel Passover turned out to be incredible, we have done things a true Israeli family does, like exploring our beautiful land and riding horses in the desert and spending time with the in-laws, who had finally opened their house again to us kids.
“I am so happy you didn’t come here in the end, darling,” my mum says to me on the phone as soon as we can talk, “Italy is in full lockdown.
“I am waiting for you when you can come and we will make you Italian. I am the only proof you are my daughter and you were born here in Milan, my love.”
Yes, get the pasta ready, as we say in Italian, I’ll be there soon.
You see, it’s all for the better, now finally we will straighten out my situation and hopefully, Italy will soon get out of corona too and traveling will again be like it was before when I took a plane even just to have a good espresso with my parents, together!
We should all have a great summer together with our loved ones. 
The writer is from Italy, lives in Jerusalem and heads HadassahChen Productions. A director and performer, she also heads the Keren Navah Ruth Foundation, in memory of her daughter, to assist families with sick children. hjm74@hotmail.com


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel jerusalem post magazine jpost magazine Airport Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by