Watch as Eurovision acts rehearse before finale

Eurovision acts held rehearsals on Friday (May 21) on the eve of the finale of the song contest in Rotterdam.
Most had successfully competed in semi-finals over the course of the week, joining the "big five" - Italy, Spain, Britain, France and Germany - plus hosts the Netherlands in the final on Saturday.
Twenty-six performers in all will compete in the show in front of an audience of 3,500 -- 20 percent of the capacity of the Ahoy arena -- with everyone obliged to show a negative COVID-19 test.
The bookmakers see Italy's glam rock number "Zitti e Buoni" by Maneskin and France's paired-back chanson "Voila" as the front runners in the contest which will be decided by the jury and the public.
Iceland's Dadi og Gagnamagnid have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in the band meaning a rehearsal video will be broadcast instead of a live performance.
The Netherlands is hosting the 65th edition of the event, which draws a television audience of about 200 million, after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 contest with the song "Arcade". The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Eden Alene, Israel's contest in the Eurovision Song Contest, advanced to the finals on the opening night of the 2021 event, which was held in Rotterdam on Tuesday night.
While there was some concern that the current war would turn Eurovision audiences against Israel, Alene's flawless performance of the song, "Set Me Free," during which she hit the highest note ever achieved in a Eurovision performance, charmed voters. Alene, a rising star and Israel's first representative of Ethiopian descent, managed to contain her disappointment over the postponement of the 2020 contest due to the coronavirus pandemic and conducted herself with quiet grace throughout the year. In addition to her high note, her performance was notable for her dancing and the striking black-and-white Alon Livne costume she sported.