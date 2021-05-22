Watch as Eurovision acts rehearse before finale

Eurovision acts held rehearsals on Friday (May 21) on the eve of the finale of the song contest in Rotterdam.

Most had successfully competed in semi-finals over the course of the week, joining the "big five" - Italy, Spain, Britain, France and Germany - plus hosts the Netherlands in the final on Saturday.

Twenty-six performers in all will compete in the show in front of an audience of 3,500 -- 20 percent of the capacity of the Ahoy arena -- with everyone obliged to show a negative COVID-19 test.

The bookmakers see Italy's glam rock number "Zitti e Buoni" by Maneskin and France's paired-back chanson "Voila" as the front runners in the contest which will be decided by the jury and the public.

Iceland's Dadi og Gagnamagnid have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak in the band meaning a rehearsal video will be broadcast instead of a live performance.