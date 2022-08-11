The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post The Jerusalem Report

Two creative Jewish cookbooks worth checking out

A look at the cookbooks from Jewish food experts Jake Cohen and Paula Shoyer - which you should absolutely check out.

By SYBIL KAPLAN
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 16:18

Updated: AUGUST 13, 2022 11:55
JEW-ISH author, Jake Cohen (photo credit: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS. COURTESY: HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT)
JEW-ISH author, Jake Cohen
(photo credit: MATT TAYLOR-GROSS. COURTESY: HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT)
Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)Jerusalem Report logo small (credit: JPOST STAFF)

Jake Cohen, called a “new star” in the food world, is now editorial and test kitchen director of a social media publication.

In the introduction to Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch, Cohen talks about his being Jewish while growing up, meeting his husband and deciding to write this cookbook by reinventing his Ashkenazi background and being inspired by his husband’s Persian-Iraq background.

This is not a kosher cookbook per se. Five recipes are definitely not adaptable but others are. If you keep kosher, why would this cookbook interest you? Mainly because the 89 recipes are innovative creations as he reconciles traditional recipes with modern times. Some of his reinventions are: sabbich bagel sandwich, potato-leek burekas, salted honey chopped liver, challah panzanella, saffron chicken noodle soup, French onion brisket, matza tiramisu, and salt and pepper sufganiyot.

Comments on recipes and numbered instructions are a definite plus for this cookbook, as well as the 120 color photographs.

Imagine the components of an everything bagel wrapped into a flaky galette latkes dyed vibrant yellow with saffron for a Persian spin on the potato pancake, hybrid desserts like Macaroon Brownies, and Pumpkin Spice Babka. It also features elevated, yet approachable classics along with innovative creations, such as:

  • Jake’s Perfect Challah
  • Roasted Tomato Brisket
  • Short Rib Cholent
  • Iraqi Beet Kubbeh Soup
  • Cacio e Pepe Rugelach
  • Sabbich Bagel Sandwiches
  • Matzo Tiramisu.

For anyone looking for lots of Persian dishes plus some new, creative Jewish foods, this would be a good choice. ■

Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern MenschJake CohenHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$30 hard cover, 272 pages

Paula Shoyer (credit: STERLING PUBLISHING) Paula Shoyer (credit: STERLING PUBLISHING)

Paula Shoyer: The new book of a talented cookbook author

Paula Shoyer is a very talented, creative Chevy Chase, Maryland-based cookbook author (The New Passover Menu, The Holiday Kosher Baker, The Kosher Baker and The Healthy Jewish Kitchen).

On a trip to Israel a few years ago, I had the pleasure of accompanying her through Jerusalem’s produce market, Mahaneh Yehudah.

She has a French pastry degree from the Ritz Escoffier pastry program in Paris and teaches French and Jewish baking classes in the Washington area.

The Instant Pot allows for short cooking time in a modern appliance, similar to the pressure cooker, and is “the official Instant Pot cookbook.”

“Instant Pot Cooking is the New Fast Food for Kosher People,” she writes in her introduction. “Jewish food and the IP are a natural fit….With the IP, recipes that used to take hours are now ready in a fraction of the time.”

Six reasons why “everyone Would Love to Have an Instant Pot”: it’s fast, easier cleanup, less cooking effort, more nutritious, kitchen stays cooler and smells stay inside, use less energy and less water.

Since the food only touches the inner pot and the lid, can you use this appliance for both dairy and meat? By the time you buy a second inner pot and lid, the cost is the same as buying an entirely separate IP. Paula recommends having two. The inner pot and lid may be submerged in water to be toiveled.

There are a total of 100 recipes accompanied by 63 color photographs.

  • Is your interest Jewish? Matza brei brulee, gefilte loaf, stuffed cabbage and kasha varnishkes are there.
  • Israeli? Try the familiar Moroccan carrot salad, hummus, orange shakshuka, Persian lamb and herb stew.
  • International ideas for experimenting include Thai red curry fish, French onion soup puree with shredded short ribs, Swedish meatballs, and Peruvian spiced chicken.

Every recipe has introductory remarks, my favorite characteristic. Although instructions are not numbered (another favorite), ingredients are boldly listed.

This is a book of expertly developed recipes, high in flavor and with great textures for the kosher cook today. ■

The Instant Pot Kosher CookbookPaula ShoyerSterling Publishing$22.95 paperback, 224 pages

Sybil Kaplan is a Jerusalem-based journalist, lecturer, book reviewer, food writer and author (Witness to History: Ten Years as a Woman Journalist in Israel) and nine cookbooks (including What’s Cooking at Hadassah College?).



Tags cooking food jewish israeli cookbook books review
PREMIUM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by