Two creative Jewish cookbooks worth checking out

Jake Cohen, called a “new star” in the food world, is now editorial and test kitchen director of a social media publication.

In the introduction to Jew-Ish: A Cookbook: Reinvented Recipes from a Modern Mensch, Cohen talks about his being Jewish while growing up, meeting his husband and deciding to write this cookbook by reinventing his Ashkenazi background and being inspired by his husband’s Persian-Iraq background.

This is not a kosher cookbook per se. Five recipes are definitely not adaptable but others are. If you keep kosher, why would this cookbook interest you? Mainly because the 89 recipes are innovative creations as he reconciles traditional recipes with modern times. Some of his reinventions are: sabbich bagel sandwich, potato-leek burekas, salted honey chopped liver, challah panzanella, saffron chicken noodle soup, French onion brisket, matza tiramisu, and salt and pepper sufganiyot.