Why is Israel one of the world's happiest countries?

Faced with the well-documented problems of being a country in the Middle East surrounded by enemies, it is somewhat mystifying to find Israel ranked No. 9 out of 100 countries included in the UN’s annual report on national happiness. And add to this the amount of complaining that goes on in the general population about everything from the cost of living to traffic on the roads to the fifth election in four years.

Indeed, the announcement that there was to be yet another election in Israel was greeted by the man on the street either with indifference or despair. Clearly, the mythical man on the street was not working in the media, which jumped for joy at the news, nor a politician looking to protect a livelihood, nor a hardcore supporter of the current opposition wanting to swap places with the caretaker government.

The man on the street is the ordinary voter who, according to my admittedly limited sampling, believes another election is not going to change anything. And change is what is most in demand. What it seems is meant by this is not a change of who is in charge of what, but a change in the system that leaves the ordinary citizen without a representative who will listen to and do something about his or her concerns.