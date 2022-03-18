Israel ranked 9th happiest country in the world - annual report

Israel was ranked the ninth happiest country in the world in the annual World Happiness Report, coming just one point under Norway and beating out New Zealand.

The ranking is a stark increase from 2021, when Israel came in 11th, and from 2020 when it came in 14th.

Like last year, COVID-19 played a major role in this report as the world continues to grapple with how the global pandemic disrupted and upended society in all sectors.

Overall, the Nordic countries once again dominated the top slots, with Finland coming in as the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row.

In second place was Denmark, followed by Iceland. Switzerland came in fourth followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg, with the Nordic states of Sweden and Norway coming in after.

A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

At the bottom of the list was Afghanistan, the same placement as last year.

Factors taken into account include GDP, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

This is the 10th anniversary of the release of the World Happiness Report, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.