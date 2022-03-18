The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel ranked 9th happiest country in the world - annual report

Overall, the Nordic countries once again dominated the top slots, with Finland coming in as the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 18, 2022 09:28
An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach (photo credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)
An aerial shot of a Tel Aviv beach
(photo credit: BARAK BRINKER/TEL AVIV-YAFO MUNICIPALITY)

Israel was ranked the ninth happiest country in the world in the annual World Happiness Report, coming just one point under Norway and beating out New Zealand.

The ranking is a stark increase from 2021, when Israel came in 11th, and from 2020 when it came in 14th.

Like last year, COVID-19 played a major role in this report as the world continues to grapple with how the global pandemic disrupted and upended society in all sectors.

Overall, the Nordic countries once again dominated the top slots, with Finland coming in as the world's happiest country for the fifth year in a row.

In second place was Denmark, followed by Iceland. Switzerland came in fourth followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg, with the Nordic states of Sweden and Norway coming in after.

A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA) A Taliban fighter reacts to the photographer at a market in Kabul, Afghanistan, October 15, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ZOHRA BENSEMRA)

At the bottom of the list was Afghanistan, the same placement as last year. 

Factors taken into account include GDP, social support, life expectancy, freedom to make life choices, generosity and perceptions of corruption.

This is the 10th anniversary of the release of the World Happiness Report, a publication of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network.



Tags United Nations Finland World Happiness Report
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bennett advises Zelensky to surrender to Russia, Zelensky refuses - report

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky talks during an interview with Reuters in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 1, 2022.
2

Asteroid impacts Earth just two hours after it was discovered

Asteroid (illustrative)
3

Anonymous hacks Russian federal agency, releases 360,000 documents

Anonymous video message
4

American journalist killed, another wounded by Russian forces near Kyiv

A member of the Ukrainian forces takes a position, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Irpin, Ukraine March 12, 2022.
5

IRGC fired missiles at Iraq in response to Israeli drone strike - report

View of a damaged building in the aftermath of missile attacks in Erbil, Iraq March 13, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by