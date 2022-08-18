The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Eisenkot gives National Unity two seats – poll

Following the split between MK Itamar Ben Gvir and MK Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit won seven seats versus Religious Zionism's five, the poll found.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 20:52
Illustration from a polling station in Jerusalem, as Israelis vote in their general elections, on March 23, 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Illustration from a polling station in Jerusalem, as Israelis vote in their general elections, on March 23, 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The addition of former chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot gives the National Unity Party two more mandates and bumps up its total to 12 seats, according to a new poll conducted by Menachem Lazar, head of Panel Politics.

Following the split between MK Itamar Ben-Gvir and MK Bezalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit won seven seats versus Religious Zionism’s five, the poll found.

Meretz passes the electoral threshold and wins four seats, while the Zionist Spirit led by Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked falls beneath the threshold and wins none, according to the poll.

This is the opposite of Lazar’s previous poll last Friday, in which Zionist Spirit passed and Meretz did not.  

Full poll results

Head of the Israel Beyteinu Party Avigdor Liberman at the opening of the party's campaign, in Neve Ilan, ahead of the upcoming elections, August 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Head of the Israel Beyteinu Party Avigdor Liberman at the opening of the party's campaign, in Neve Ilan, ahead of the upcoming elections, August 14, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The full results are Likud 32, Yesh Atid 25 National Unity 12, Shas eight, Otzma Yehudit seven, United Torah Judaism (UTJ) seven, Joint List six, Religious Zionism, Labor and Yisrael Beytenu 5, and Meretz and Ra’am four. The Zionist Spirit received 2.6% of the vote, well under the threshold of 3.25%.

The Netanyahu bloc thus has 59 seats, the Lapid bloc has 55 seats and the remaining six seats belong to the Joint List.

Zionist Spirit’s decline indicated that some of its expected voters switched to the National Unity after Eisenkot joined it.

The Likud and Shas both lost one seat each, compared to last week’s poll, as Otzma Yehudit took a mandate away from each, the poll found.

Labor also lost two mandates after receiving seven last week while riding the momentum of its primary election. Some moved to Meretz and some to Yesh Atid, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 737 voters and had a margin of error of 4.2%. 



