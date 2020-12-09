The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Jerusalem

The Musrara Mix Festival: all alone on the hill

The 20th edition of the arts fiesta spans its perennial broad sweep of artistic fields and mind-sets, taking in video installations, video art, shows and audio-visual projects.

By BARRY DAVIS  
DECEMBER 9, 2020 18:16
JERUSALEM-BASED drone-rock trio Sevelle should intrigue Musrara Mix audiences. (photo credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)
JERUSALEM-BASED drone-rock trio Sevelle should intrigue Musrara Mix audiences.
(photo credit: ITAMAR GINZBURG)
When it comes to places with loaded emotive baggage, Jerusalem has most of them licked. The city that has been fought over, seemingly without respite, for millennia continues to spark dispute and to inspire in equal amounts. That delicate oxymoronic equilibrium lies at the heart of Kinnot for Jerusalem, a video work on the roster of this year’s Musrara Mix Festival (December 15 to 17, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.).
The 20th edition of the arts fiesta, based at the Naggar Multidisciplinary School of Art and Society, located in Musrara near the Old City, spans its perennial broad sweep of artistic fields and mind-sets, taking in video installations, video art, shows and audio-visual projects. It will, naturally, be presented online. More’s the pity but, of course, Musrara Mix is not the only cultural venture to fall victim to pandemic-related constraints and go the virtual route.
Then again, as much of the festival is shown on screens in normal times too, perhaps Musrara Mix loses less of its immediacy via the Internet.
The aforementioned video-based creation by Antony (Tunni) Kraus pertains to the screened format. Kinnot (Lamentations) is an apt title for the work, which takes in the city’s protracted backdrop of strife and conflict, and serves as both an elegy and a paean to Jerusalem.
Kraus, who hails from Australia and has been ensconced in Tel Aviv for the past couple of years, clearly has a soft spot for the capital, and through his work, expresses a strong sense of identification with both its joys and beauty, and the challenges that continue to beset Jerusalem.
Kraus’s chosen form of aesthetic visualization principally focuses on script of some manner or other. He produced a diverse patchwork text that incorporates various biblical references, liberally spiced with an eclectic array of other sources, including Canadian-British blogger, journalist and science fiction author Cory Efram Doctorow’s How to Destroy Surveillance Capitalism; Latvian-born Israeli intellectual Yeshayahu Leibowitz’s The Meaning of Redemption; the kabbalistic Zohar; and soul and jazz singer-poet Gil Scott-Heron.
“I love jazz,” Kraus says with a laugh, which may go some way to explaining his freely meandering creative path through the recesses of biblical Hebrew and biblical English, and more modern linguistic nuances.
“It is a bit like a stream of consciousness, like a feeling. I love metaphor, and going back to sources and breaking those rules a little bit.”
The idea for the work materialized during the second lockdown as Kraus considered the fate cloistered people across the country but also that of a city which, by all rights, should be celebrated peacefully and with nary a word spoke in anger, as some sort of universal hub for people of all religions and cultures.
The corporeal end product of the venture is a piece of parchment inscribed with the aforementioned melded script. In the video we see, and hear, Adiel Cohney – who “just happens” to be Kraus’s cousin – mellifluously orating the words, much as a cantor would recite a liturgical passage. In fact, if you don’t catch or understand what Cohney sings, you could easily conclude that he is reading something straight out of a Tisha Be’av service.
Kinnot is something of an all-in-the-family effort, with another relative, Bezalel Academy of Art and Design graduate Daniella Slonim, responsible for translating the multifarious fused Hebrew text into English.
“This was an amazing way for me to connect with two of my cousins,” Kraus says.
The biblically fueled copy is based on an acrostic form, as per the original Book of Lamentations, and works through the Hebrew aleph-bet, seasoned with contemporary ideas and expressions that Kraus uses to impart his own thoughts and feelings about the current state of play in the Musrara Mix host city.
There is a nice contextual-conceptual twist in the film, as Cohney reads from Kraus’s textual amalgam in a deserted synagogue in the Old City, with the women’s section partitioned off from the men’s area by social distancing-compliant plastic sheeting.
DUTCH ARTIST Melanie Bonajo's Nocturnal Gardening video work questions the impact of reality-bending drugs. (Melanie Bonajo)DUTCH ARTIST Melanie Bonajo's Nocturnal Gardening video work questions the impact of reality-bending drugs. (Melanie Bonajo)
THE ARTIST sees Jerusalem as being “introduced in her state of lockdown, a deep, digital media induced depression,” he says, referencing the coronavirus zeitgeist as the world hunkers down to weather the health crisis and/or politically induced storm, and the effect it is having on our capital.
Kraus has clearly done his homework, with the opening stanza echoing the wording and sensibilities conveyed in the first section of the biblical content.
“How she sits alone. The city once great with people. She has been cheapened to an addict. Great among nations, sweetheart among provinces, reduced to a digital product.” As the Book of Lamentations is said to have been written by the prophet Jeremiah, following the destruction of the First Temple in 586 BCE, it is safe to say there were not too many “digital products” around on the market back then. That, clearly, is designed to introduce some contemporary spirit to the project fray.
While not coming across as particularly religiously inclined, Kraus has ultra-Orthodox familial roots and found himself drawn to Torah scroll script.
“I have been studying calligraphy, self-taught. I have been finding apprenticeships around the world.” That involved dipping into different cultures, too. “I studied a Chinese pictographic language, called Dongba, with a scribe in Hong Kong. And when I lived in Akko [Acre] I learned a form of Arabic calligraphy. And the video was shot in a synagogue where another scribe teacher of mine works now.” The tutelage provided Kraus with handy access to the location which, in its current state of pandemic fixture addenda, imbued the exercise with a little more drama.
“It is a beautiful synagogue. When I saw the plastic dividers, and the way they caught the light, there was this bizarre feeling about it,” he says with a chuckle.
That is also a neat fit for this year’s festival theme of transfiguration. The topical anchor, say the organizers, feeds off “transitions between the internal and external spheres of the consciousness... and the expanding consciousness through the healing process, in a period of global disease which permeates every field.” The Musrara Mix credo also talks about developing a new relationship between spirituality and art, and “the ceaseless changes taking place within us and in the world around us.” In this crazy time, the latter is a given.
Being a product of their physical, cultural and temporal milieu, quite a few of the artists on the Musrara Mix bill include pandemic elements and vibes in their offerings. Rafi Balbirsky’s Personal Jesus video art creation, for example, takes in sound performance, an interview, and a meditative video work. Each relates to Jesus, whom Balbirsky terms “the most internationally-successful Israeli,” with some hints of Judaism and Israeliness along the way.
Being an online venture facilitates the inclusion of foreign contributions, such as Night Soil – Fake Paradise video work by Dutch artist Melanie Bonajo who incorporates a traditional Amazonian “psychedelic brew of various plant infusions” called Ayahuasca. She also wonders why people from Western civilizations began using reality-bending drugs and how the ancient practice fits in with contemporary Western life.
Music is always a significant component of the festival agenda and provides the centerpiece of The Return of Those Who Went Back by Zohar Shafir, Luciana Kaplun and Rutie de Vries. The 11-minute musical-sculptural performance is based on the interactions between the characters and their physical and natural surroundings as three human-bird-like creatures walk the streets and back alleys of Musrara and learn how to sing.
There are actual musical performances to be had across the three-day program, as well, including Jerusalemite drone-based trio Sevelle. The nature of their 43-minute slot suggests online viewer-listeners will either be summarily turned off or thoroughly engaged as guitarist Shaul Kohn, drummer Daniel Treystman and improvised bagpiper Niv Gafni “draw a line between [an] ancient religious meditative museum [ambiance] to energetic 20th-century Krautrock. The outcome,” the festival blurb suggests, “is a shamanistic rock and roll ritual that leads the listeners to sonoric ecstasy.” For the past 19 years, Musrara Mix has tended to push the artistic boat out there. This year’s festival should be no different.
For more information: musraramixfest.org.il


Tags jerusalem culture festival musrara mix festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
4 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
5 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by