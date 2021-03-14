Bezeq, Hot bring superfast Internet to the masses

Israel’s adoption of high-speed Internet until now has been very slow, and the country’s fixed-line download speeds rank about 30th in the world. Until now, broadband Internet was available mainly to IDF offices, schools, and business clients, as well as households in a very limited number of locations, a spokesman for the Communications Ministry explained.

The ministry has made a top priority of rapidly increasing deployment by the end of the year, and the launch of a new fiber optics network by Bezeq, Israel’s largest communications company, will greatly accelerate adoption, the spokesman said.

Bezeq said Sunday that it would offer two packages: 600 MB surfing speed for NIS 109 per month and 1 GB speed for NIS 119 per month. Not included in that price is another NIS 19.90 for the Internet provider, NIS 20 per month for a Bezeq router, if needed, and a one-time cost of NIS 450 for installing the physical connection in the home or office, if none exists. That latter expense, which Bezeq said is a promotional rate that may double after June 15, can be spread out over 36 months for NIS 12.50 a month, such that the total cost could reach more than NIS 170 per month.

Industry analysts were surprised by the extra charge for installation, and speculated that other providers may decide to follow suit.

Bezeq added that it expects to be able to offer maximum speeds of 2.5GB, instead of 1GB, within several weeks. The company expects that, by the end of the year, about a million households will be able to connect to Bezeq’s fibers, constituting 40% of all households in Israel.

Bezeq’s announcement follows a statement last week by Hot Communications that it would begin sales of packages for its own fiber optics network in the coming days.

Israel now has three broadband Internet providers – Bezeq, Partner, and a partnership between Hot, Cellcom, and IBC, which is a fiber optics venture from Israel Electric. Last month, Hot acquired a portion of IBC in a move arranged by the Communications Ministry to help make the network available to at least 1.7 million Israeli households within five years. Partner is also seeking an investor that would help it roll out its network at a faster pace.

“I welcome the announcement by Bezeq and Hot of their intention to start providing fast Internet on their fiber-optic networks,” said acting Communications Minister Benny Gantz. “After a lost decade in the field of infrastructure, the time has come for every citizen everywhere in the country to have high-speed Internet. Accelerating the rate of fiber deployment is an important achievement for the Israeli economy and for all Israeli citizens. The coronavirus period has demonstrated the urgent need to upgrade the infrastructure.”

The launch of Bezeq’s service follows the completion of its new FIBER+ underwater cable that doubles its traffic capacity to 25 terabytes per second. The company said it plans to invest billions of shekels in the project over the coming years, at a faster rate than other telecom providers. The company’s promotional campaign for the new service will feature music star Noa Kirel.