The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology

Bezeq, Hot bring superfast Internet to the masses

Bezeq will offer 1GB surfing speeds on its new fiber optics network for about NIS 170 per month.

By ZEV STUB  
MARCH 14, 2021 17:31
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Bezeq workers lay fiber optics lines in Metulla.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel’s long-awaited move to high-speed Internet is picking up speed. Bezeq International and HOT Communications are both launching superfast fiber optics networks this week, with plans to connect hundreds of thousands of additional households to broadband technology by the end of the year.
Israel’s adoption of high-speed Internet until now has been very slow, and the country’s fixed-line download speeds rank about 30th in the world. Until now, broadband Internet was available mainly to IDF offices, schools, and business clients, as well as households in a very limited number of locations, a spokesman for the Communications Ministry explained.
The ministry has made a top priority of rapidly increasing deployment by the end of the year, and the launch of a new fiber optics network by Bezeq, Israel’s largest communications company, will greatly accelerate adoption, the spokesman said.
Bezeq said Sunday that it would offer two packages: 600 MB surfing speed for NIS 109 per month and 1 GB speed for NIS 119 per month. Not included in that price is another NIS 19.90 for the Internet provider, NIS 20 per month for a Bezeq router, if needed, and a one-time cost of NIS 450 for installing the physical connection in the home or office, if none exists. That latter expense, which Bezeq said is a promotional rate that may double after June 15, can be spread out over 36 months for NIS 12.50 a month, such that the total cost could reach more than NIS 170 per month.
Industry analysts were surprised by the extra charge for installation, and speculated that other providers may decide to follow suit.
Bezeq added that it expects to be able to offer maximum speeds of 2.5GB, instead of 1GB, within several weeks. The company expects that, by the end of the year, about a million households will be able to connect to Bezeq’s fibers, constituting 40% of all households in Israel.
Bezeq’s announcement follows a statement last week by Hot Communications that it would begin sales of packages for its own fiber optics network in the coming days.
Israel now has three broadband Internet providers – Bezeq, Partner, and a partnership between Hot, Cellcom, and IBC, which is a fiber optics venture from Israel Electric. Last month, Hot acquired a portion of IBC in a move arranged by the Communications Ministry to help make the network available to at least 1.7 million Israeli households within five years. Partner is also seeking an investor that would help it roll out its network at a faster pace.
“I welcome the announcement by Bezeq and Hot of their intention to start providing fast Internet on their fiber-optic networks,” said acting Communications Minister Benny Gantz. “After a lost decade in the field of infrastructure, the time has come for every citizen everywhere in the country to have high-speed Internet. Accelerating the rate of fiber deployment is an important achievement for the Israeli economy and for all Israeli citizens. The coronavirus period has demonstrated the urgent need to upgrade the infrastructure.”
The launch of Bezeq’s service follows the completion of its new FIBER+ underwater cable that doubles its traffic capacity to 25 terabytes per second. The company said it plans to invest billions of shekels in the project over the coming years, at a faster rate than other telecom providers. The company’s promotional campaign for the new service will feature music star Noa Kirel.


Tags internet bezeq fiber optics Noa Kirel Communication
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Understanding the rift between Jerusalem and Amman - analysis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

How can the Jewish people learn to sit with each other again - opinion

 By OMER YANKELEVITCH
Shulamit S. Magnus

Is our history wasted on us? - opinion

 By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Take a stand against ICC politicization - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Yossi Klein Halevi

Israel Elections: Why I'm voting for Yair Lapid - opinion

 By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

COVID-19 vaccination: 73 cases of facial paralysis, 7 anaphylactic shock

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by