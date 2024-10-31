Israeli cyber firm Island earns a spot on Fortune Cyber 60 for second year in a row

High-tech cybersecurity company Island, co-founded by Michael Fey and Dan Amiga, has again been named to the 2025 Fortune Cyber 60 list, ranking among the fastest-growing security startups globally.

This marks the second consecutive year Island has earned this honor. The ranking, created in partnership with Lightspeed Venture Partners, evaluates 300 cybersecurity firms, focusing on those developing solutions for organizational use and remaining private or pre-acquisition.

Island’s core product is a secure enterprise browser designed to help organizations execute rigorous information security policies. The platform offers various advanced features, from data protection and system oversight to automated workflow tools, making it an increasingly essential tool in corporate security.

Leader in cybersecurity industry

Dan Amiga, Island’s co-founder and Chief Technology Officer, is widely recognized as a leader in the cybersecurity industry, with a track record that includes high-profile exits such as Fireglass, sold to Symantec in 2017 for $250 million. Island, now a unicorn with $375 million in funding, boasts numerous Fortune 100 clients.

"Our goal is for Island to be the fastest, most efficient, and secure tool available," Amiga explained. "Today, some of the world's most advanced organizations in finance, healthcare, tech, retail, sports, and infrastructure are using Island as an integral part of their operations.

This success is a testament to our development team, creating one of the most sophisticated products in the industry. We’re committed to continuing to push the boundaries of innovation for organizations worldwide.”

Founded in 2019 by serial entrepreneurs Dan Amiga and Michael Fey, Island has pioneered the concept of the “Enterprise Browser,” positioning it as the future workplace—one that not only safeguards corporate assets but also significantly enhances the user experience.

Island’s browser integrates security measures into daily workflows without disrupting performance, providing a seamless blend of IT and security controls.

The company operates its development center in Tel Aviv with approximately 100 developers, while its headquarters are in Dallas, Texas.