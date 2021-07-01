Israeli Special-needs education tech unveiled in UN convention

Athena Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to the empowerment of teachers in Israel, held an event within the UN's 14th session of the Conference of States Parties to the CRPD (Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities) that took place last month.The event focused on the use of technology in special-needs education during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I call on governments around the world to supply their teachers with computers and iPads and give them the opportunity to help students, especially those with disabilities," said Uri Ben Ari, President and founder of Athena Fund, at the event."In special-needs education, advanced technology is not just a means of teaching, it also helps the students communicate with their environment," Ben Ari added. Prof. Amnon Shashua, co-founder and CEO of OrCam Technologies, discussed his company's use of Artificial Intelligence in order to aid persons with disabilities. OrCam's MyEye, a wearable, voice-activated device which instantly reads texts and digital monitors out loud, has been used in special-needs education. Prof. Shashua also added that OrCam Technologies is currently developing a device for students with hearing impairments, that will be able to recognize and isolate a person's voice in a conversation.The event was attended by figures such as actress and writer Noa Tishby, secretary-general of the Teacher's Union Yaffa Ben David, and former Air Force commander Major-General Eliezer Shkedi.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}